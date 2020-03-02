On Feb. 4, the county commissioners met for a short meeting to discuss a few important items. The first of these was an update from the Mental Health Advisory Council, an item that had been delayed from the previous meeting, as well as the adoption of the 2020-2029 CCWMO Water Management Plan and 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
Every year, the MHAC comes to the board to update them on their activities and discussions from the previous year. They will also give the board recommendations on mental health-related decisions that may happen this year based on those activities.
Derek Gunderson, chair of MHAC, was the one who presented on what the council had been up to and what stuck out to them as important issues to keep in mind for 2020, as well as their plans for the year. Gunderson made it clear that he’s simply the messenger, and does not represent the opinion of the whole board.
According to Gunderson, the council had a busy 2019. They approved the use to the Vitals app, an app that communicates with local responders to let them know if someone in a car, whether a pull over or an accident, has a mental health concern. Ground was broken at the Steiner-Kelting facility, a place for those experiencing a mental health crisis to go and receive care, as well as rural mental health discussions. According to Gunderson, there’s still a lot of concern with rural mental health as farmers experience economic struggles but rarely have support, leading to elevated suicide rates among farming families.
From 2019, the group forms a 2020 plan. Included in their 2020 outlook was further discussing rural mental health, technology updates, especially for the county website for ease of use, working with the Stepping Up Program this month, organizing events and grants, and more.
Gayle Degler, board member, questioned about the resources regarding rural mental health. According to Gunderson, there is one person on the state level who travels around the state to assist. There are also options at the county level to call the crisis line at 952-442-7601.
The council is still short on members, three in fact according to state guidelines, and haven’t seen many applicants for those positions. They are specific positions, including family support programs representative, children’s mental health local coordinating council rep, and community support services council rep. For anyone curious, the meetings are open to the public.
The commissioners thanked Gunderson for the hard work on the council’s part and thanked him for the update on their activities.
Next on the agenda was the Water Management Plan, presented by Paul Moline, Planning and Water Management manager, and Kristen Larson, water resources program specialist.
According to Larson, this new plan has been in development for about three years. Discussions have been conducted with stakeholders, staff, citizens, and more through this process to create the best plan possible. After feedback from advisory committees and the public, this plan is a finalized version.
Larson highlighted a few of the big changes from the previous plan. One of the major changes was a more specified focus on priority areas, like waterbodies, wetland restoration sites, and untreated urban areas. Evaluation will also be emphasized in this decade’s plan, and exploring various outcomes of activity, according to Larson. To get a look at the maps, there’s a simple summary of the plan at co.carver.mn.us/water for anyone curious about projects that may take place near them.
With all the drafts and finalization completed as well as the major changes, the board approved the 2020-2029 Water Management Plan.
Finally, the board had to decide to approve the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, presented by Adriana Atcheson, planner. A draft of the plan was submitted in October of 2019 to the Metropolitan Council, and received approval in January of this year. These plans are designed to direct growth and changes the county may encounter over the decade.
According to Atcheson, data gathering for the plan took an extensive amount of time. Once the first draft was put together, it was released to the public to receive feedback. Staff also held open houses, public hearings, and more before the plan was ever submitted to the Met Council. After a few revisions, the plan is finally in its last stage.
Carver County is likely to experience the highest growth rates, according to Atcheson. The plan outlines how to manage this growth and sprawl, and the public did submit that they would prefer agriculture be a big part of Carver County. About 68 percent will remain agricultural in the 2040 plan.
Transportation will of course be concern with the county growing an estimated 50 percent by 2040 (about 1.64 percent per year). According to Atcheson, there are several upgrades for the many highways and county roads around Carver County, with different priorities for each.
For more comprehensive maps than can be shown here, check the website co.carver.mn.us/2040plan. There are interactive maps, layman summaries, and more to help make all the projects make sense on a timeline.
Thanking the staff for their hard work, the board unanimously approved the 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
