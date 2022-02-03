Carver County commissioners approved a no-wake ordinance for four county lakes at their meeting Jan. 18. The no-wake ordinance applies to lakes Waconia, Bavaria, Reitz and Piersons, and was adopted following a 45-day public comment period and public hearing.
While lake levels were down this past year due to a drought, the county enacted temporary no-wake restrictions for Lake Waconia, Reitz Lake and Lake Bavaria during wet years in 2014 and 2019. The move was enacted to prevent property damage from high wakes buffeting the shore line, to ensure public safety, and to protect the lakes and shoreline from pollutants and sediment from wave erosion. The term “no wake” means that watercraft must move at the slowest possible speed under those restrictions.
The county proposed an automatic no-wake ordinance for these lakes earlier this fall to avoid delays in enacting preventive measures. Although not included in the temporary 2014 and 2019 ordinances, the county added Piersons Lake in the permanent ordinance because it lacks protection under another ordinance.
Victoria and Chanhassen have city ordinances in place for lakes in their boundaries, while other county lakes haven’t required high-water protection, county officials note.
With the newly adopted ordinance, once water levels reach a designated high-water elevation as established by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for three consecutive days, the no-wake provisions would take effect. The sheriff’s office is designated to enforce the ordinance.
The county received 33 comments on the ordinance during the review period – none ats the public hearing – with 26 supportive of the proposal and two saying it should go further.
The DNR has had an opportunity to see the draft ordnance and with approval by the board of commissioners DNR officials will now get it again for final approval. County officials are hoping for that approval by spring or summer at which time the ordinance will be returned to the county board for final adoption.
