Elsie Machtemes was not born and raised in Waconia, but her roots here run deep.
She has been affiliated with the Waconia Patriot newspaper for nearly 40 years – ever since a former staffer approached her on the street and asked if she wanted to be a reporter.
At the time, Machtemes was Waconia Marching Band Boosters parent president and an active volunteer. She has a business degree, but had never done any reporting until she was “discovered,” as she says, by then Patriot ad executive Bob Ackerwold.
Machtemes served as a feature writer for decades filing stories like the one about Happy Days TV mom Marion Ross who is originally from Waconia although Albert Lea claims her; television’s “Mr. Wizard,” also from Waconia; also, more serious features like a series on the Iraq conflict from a local angle. She earned several Minnesota Newspaper Association awards for her work.
During the same time, and beyond her days as a regular feature writer, she has authored a column called Down Memory Lane, sharing snippets of events, stories and people of the community from 10 years, 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago.
She filed her last column a few weeks ago. Machtemes is a young 80 years old and is ready to move on to the next chapter of her life.
“Not the final chapter, I hope,” she laughs. Machtemes has grandchildren she would like to see grow up and wants to stay active in community events like walks for charity, book club and morning coffee conversations.
Ironically, Elsie’s son Clark Machtemes, a Waconia High School teacher for 33 years, retired this spring too, while two grandsons recently graduated from WHS.
In her columnist role, Elsie Machtemes has been a frequent visitor to the Patriot office, lugging out past volumes (no else is allowed to that) and poring over past issues for 4-6 hours a week while compiling highlights from those editions. She did it with little monetary compensation and the past few years for free, by the way.
Many readers have called her column one of their favorite features of the paper, “a must-read every week,” and take great joy recalling past news and events – also seeing their own names in print.
Some of Elsie’s “classic” past columns will be filling the void for now.
Machtemes says it has been a delight researching and recalling stories from Waconia’s past, and hearing from readers who spot their name and remember that chapter of their lives.
Her byline has appeared at least a couple thousand times on these pages, so anyone doing research or writing a future history column is going to see the name Elsie Machtemes a lot.
In other words, her name will go down in history.
