Grab your steins, everyone, it’s time for Oktoberfest. While there are several happening throughout the month of October, one local one to attend early in the month is the Cologne Lions’ Oktoberfest. There will be plenty to enjoy throughout the night, including raffles, food, polka music, and, of course, beer.
“We are planning for an indoor and outdoor area for Oktoberfest,” said Nathan Kells, a Cologne Lion and one of the organizers. “Since we wanted to be outside, it’s a little earlier, but I think that will be great as an end of summer celebration.”
This isn’t the first Oktoberfest for the Cologne Lions, and they’re going back to the basics for their theme this year. This year’s theme is German, so the food is brats, German potato salad, and more. For snacks, there are pretzels and popcorn being provided the Cologne Leos.
Beer is going to have more variety, though as much as possible is planned to be Oktoberfest-themed. The Lions also know that beer isn’t for everyone, so cider and wine are also being sold as part of the event.
“We want to bring as much variety as we can,” said Kells.
While the Cologne Lions are purchasing most of the food and drink, there are a few donors. One of those donors is Waconia Brewing Company, which is generously donating a keg for beer fans to enjoy. According to Kells, they are seeking more kegs for donation, and are in talks with a few different breweries. Shakopee’s Hy-Vee is providing the food, another generous donation. These donated refreshments are free while they last, so enjoy them as much as you like.
As part of the night, raffles are taking place. In fact, to get into Oktoberfest, guests must pay $30, which pays for the food and donated beer, and enters all guests into a cash raffle. First prize is $1,000, there are two $500, and five $100 prizes for folks to take home. There are also two other raffle options going throughout the night. Among those are a gun raffle and a quilt raffle. There are 10 guns as part of the raffle, and each tickets costs $10. The quilt raffle is $1, with one handmade quilt up as the prize.
Anyone looking to participate in for fun has another option as well. As per usual, the Cologne Lions will be putting on a silent auction with several different items.
“We’ll be doing paper this year for the auction, but will move it online if we have to,” said Kells. “We’re taking the pulse of the community to see what they want.”
Stein holding contests, dancing, and so much more will be happening throughout the night. In other words, it’s not just about tasting some festive drinks and food, but a night of activities and prizes. All proceeds go straight back to the community. In particular, proceeds are going to upgrading the playground with accessible equipment, updating Lions Park in general, and installing a commercial refrigerator/freezer in the shed.
While nothing in particular is planned for children, there are no age restrictions for the event itself, so it’s recommended to bring ID. Bring cash for raffle entry, and cash or card for further purchasing. Tickets can be purchased from a Lions club member, city hall, or through contacting Nathan Kells member.colognelions@gmail.com. The Cologne Lions Oktoberfest is taking place Oct. 2 from 5-11 p.m. at Cologne City Hall both inside and outside.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.