Screenshot 2022-12-22 031949.jpg

Pictured is the map of the study area for Cologne’s transportation plan. Solid line represent existing roads, while dotted lines represent future corridors for study. (Submitted photo)

What will roadways through and around Cologne look like in the next decade and beyond?

Some concepts were shared on Wednesday, Dec. 7, by county and state highway planners at a community open house. The informational meeting was the next step in a Cologne area transportation study that launched early this year. About 50 people attended.

Load comments