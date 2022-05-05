More new housing and a new daycare/pre-school are on the horizon in Cologne.
The Cologne City Council recently approved plans for Winkler Crossing 4th Addition, a development located generally north of 122nd Street and west of Highway 284. The next phase of that development is approved for 40 units which would bring the total to 65 new homes. Developer Loomis Development is ultimately proposing to turn the Cologne site into 128 single-family residential lots.
Meanwhile the planning commission is expected to hold a special meeting May 16 to firm up plans on a request to build a daycare/pre-school across from city hall on Village Market Drive adjacent to Cologne Academy.
Called the STARS Early Learner Academy, the new facility is expected to serve around 150 children and families. The non-profit licensed daycare provider has applied and been approved for a $100,000 Carver County Community Growth Initiative grant to help launch the project.
In other Cologne news, the city is awaiting action this legislative session on a bonding bill that city leaders hope will bring funding for a new wastewater treatment plant.
The city’s existing water treatment facility is 25 years old. With anticipated growth and the need for more handling capacity, along with increasingly stringent state regulatory requirements to protect water resources, Cologne has a new treatment plant built into its long-term capital improvement plan.
The city has allocated federal American Resource Plan stimulus money to fund preliminary design work. It is looking for additional sources to help with construction, expected to cost roughly $12 million, a considerable investment for a small community like Cologne to fund on its own, notes City Administrator Jesse Dickson. If funds can be secured, the city hopes to go out for bids in early 2023.
From a maintenance perspective, the city council recently authorized work to evaluate the integrity of some sections of underground sewer in the older part of town and identify areas to reline with PVC or plastic.
Finally, posts are in the ground for fencing for a community dog park on city property on the west side of town near Pounder’s Bar & Grill. The dog park was approved by the city council several weeks ago and is expected to open to canines and their owners late spring/early summer.
Meanwhile, work continues with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Carver County Public Works on a Cologne area long-term transportation study to address future road needs with the expansion of Highway 212 to the city. Study areas include Highway 284, Market Avenue, County Road 41 and Co. Rd. 36. Initial informational meetings were held earlier this year, and a draft plan is expected to be available for review and comment later this summer.
Regarding Highway 212, a public open house on the Cologne to Norwood Young America segment is scheduled for Tuesday, May 3 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Cologne Community Center, 1211 Village Parkway. That project involves approximately five miles of safety and capacity improvements along Highway 212 between Highway 34 on east side of Norwood Young America to Highway 36 on the west side of Cologne.
Project partners are hosting a public meeting to share project updates and alignment alternatives for the recommended reconstruction and expansion of Highway 212 from a two-lane undivided to a four-lane divided highway. Learn more about the TH 212 Benton Township Project and view materials from the May 3 open house after the event by visiting the project website: co.carver.mn.us/hwy212projectbenton
