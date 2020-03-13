It could be a busy summer in Cologne.
The city is out for bids on a major infrastructure project proposed for downtown Cologne and a development plan has surfaced for a parcel of property first platted in 2002.
At a meeting last month, the Cologne City Council approved final plans and authorized advertising for bids for what would be the largest project in city history – a package of downtown street and utility work estimated at about $6 million. The project has been in the works for several months and is intended to replace much of the aging infrastructure in downtown Cologne to provide better roads, a more reliable, closed-loop water system, and additional stormwater conveyance and treatment.
The opening day for bids is March 31 and the council could award the project at its April 6 meeting. Assuming favorable bids and weather, the bulk of the street and utility work would be done this year with final overlays completed in 2021, according to City Administrator Jesse Dickson.
On the housing front, at its March 2 meeting, the council reviewed a proposal for Winkler Crossing 2nd addition. The 55-acre parcel of property is located north of 122nd Street and west of Highway 284 and Benton Lake.
Winkler Crossing was originally proposed for more than 200 lots on more than 100 acres almost 20 years ago, however, it was never fully developed and a portion of the property was sold. Now new owner Loomis Homes in Chaska is proposing to develop the remaining site into 124 single-family residential lots with slightly smaller lot sizes than approved in the original planned unit development – 70-foot versus 90-foot widths.
The council tabled any action at its last meeting until the planning commission completes its review and some conditions for approval are addressed.
The planning commission and city council are expected to take up the matter again in April.
Another park project that could come together this year is a possible dog park on city-owned land near Lions Park. That proposal came up at the council’s Feb. 18 meeting from resident Tim Swanson. Discussion included design, parking, water availability and funding options. A more detailed proposal is expected later this spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.