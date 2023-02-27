VFW Park 1.jpg

A plan for improvements at Cologne’s VFW Park are included as part of the city’s redevelopment project. (Al Lohman/The Patriot)

On the heels of a Highway 212 four-lane expansion to Cologne last year and a full Cologne area transportation plan currently under development, that city will now embark on a downtown redevelopment plan.

The Cologne city council recently authorized a proposal from Hoisington Koegler Group Inc. (HKGI), a Minneapolis planning and landscape architecture consultant, to develop a vision and concept for the downtown, also, to develop initiatives and implementation strategies to make it happen. A formal contract is expected to be brought back before the council for approval at a future meeting.

