On the heels of a Highway 212 four-lane expansion to Cologne last year and a full Cologne area transportation plan currently under development, that city will now embark on a downtown redevelopment plan.
The Cologne city council recently authorized a proposal from Hoisington Koegler Group Inc. (HKGI), a Minneapolis planning and landscape architecture consultant, to develop a vision and concept for the downtown, also, to develop initiatives and implementation strategies to make it happen. A formal contract is expected to be brought back before the council for approval at a future meeting.
The timing is right for the downtown plan, said Cologne City Administrator Jesse Dickson, given the recent road projects which are anticipated to bring additional growth to the community and potentially a change in road configurations, plus with the regional comprehensive planning process expected to begin again in just two years.
HKGI has worked on master plan concepts for cities such as Woodbury, Maple Grove, Osseo, Victoria and Chaska to name a few. While Chaska is much larger than Cologne, that city is in some ways similar to Cologne, Dickson notes in that it has an historic downtown with major roadways through and past the community.
The downtown planning process is expected to begin in March with some concepts coming later this summer. A final plan and approvals are anticipated by the end of the year. The process will involve meetings with city staff, key property owners and other stakeholders to understand potential opportunities, and the desired direction and timing of possible changes.
HKGI also will calculate the mix of downtown uses, including square feet of retail, office, industrial, restaurant/bar, and housing to help explore possibilities. In addition, HGKI consultants will summarize issues and opportunities they see for the downtown.
The city also is working on a park development plan for a downtown park. VFW Park, bordered by Adams and Playhouse streets and a railroad line, currently is somewhat underutilized, according to Dickson. Some options being considered for the park include playground improvements and potential resurfacing of a tennis court to tennis/pickleball courts. The council was slated to meet this week to further consider options.
Meanwhile, the city continues to keep an eye toward the Minnesota Legislature for potential funding to replace its aging water treatment facility.
With anticipated growth and the need for more handling capacity, along with increasingly stringent requirements from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to protect state water resources, Cologne has a new treatment plant built into its long-term capital improvement plan. However, given cost projections that keep climbing, now in excess of $12 million, the city is looking for funding assistance from the state and other sources such as federal money and grants before completing design and bidding the project.
