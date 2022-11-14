Amanda Feltmann’s first daughter was stillborn, but she wants others to know about her baby, Juniper, and wants to prevent other mothers from having to go through the same ordeal and grief.
In August of 2018, she and her husband Mitch found out during Amanda’s last regularly scheduled doctor’s appointment that their first child died at full term. Juniper was born later that day at Ridgeview Medical Center.
Her death could have been prevented said the Cologne mother.
Since Juniper’s death, Feltmann has become an outspoken advocate for stillbirth prevention and grief awareness. She is involved in advocacy work with the group Measure the Placenta, a sister organization to Push for Empowered Pregnancy to raise awareness about stillborn births and encourage additional screenings to prevent them.
Last month, Oct. 15, Feltmann joined other bereaved parents and advocacy organizations at the “Big Push to end preventable stillbirth” event at the Capitol Mall in Washington, D.C. The nationwide march, with satellite events held at other locations around the U.S. involved bereaved parents pushing empty strollers calling on leaders in medicine and government to address the “devastating toll and silent epidemic” of stillbirth.
A professional photographer, Feltmann photographed that event and posts about advocacy efforts on platforms like Instagram. She also photographs families with their stillborn babies as a way to acknowledge the life, the loss, the grief, and a way for bereaved parents “to leave the hospital with the least number of regrets.”
The Feltmanns spent some time with their baby and had a photograph taken of themselves with Juniper.
There are 23,000 stillborn deaths in the U.S. each year and millions worldwide, and most could be preventable, Feltmann explains, by using a simple ultrasound measurement of the placenta.
The placenta is part of the baby. Like roots of a tree, it supplies the baby’s critical needs, according to information from the Measure the Placenta advocacy group. In some cases, the mother’s placenta can’t support the growth of a baby. A fetus can outgrow its placenta and there is not always reduced movement or warning signs. These losses can be sudden, unexpected and too often go unexplained.
However, since 2009, a placenta volume measurement has been made available to detect extremely small or large placentas – although it is still commonly used, according to advocates. Some doctors employ it now, others don’t. Advocacy groups assess the reasons as lack of awareness of the risks presented by a very small or large placenta; lack of directive from key medical associations; and lack of training among practitioners.
Leading medical providers and pregnancy organizations are advocating to make placenta volume measurement a standard in prenatal care when deciding on the safest time for a baby to be born in order to potentially reduce stillbirths.
Feltmann hopes that medical and government leaders are paying attention to the advocacy efforts.
Giving birth to a stillborn child is awful in itself, Feltmann says, not to mention the “stigma, shame and silence” around stillborn births. The grief is not the same at all as the death of grandparent or some other loved one, she adds.
“Everything seems to be going great, then the baby just disappears,” Feltmann said.
The Feltmanns have had two other daughters since Juniper and the parents want those children to know her too. In the meantime, Feltmann continues to photograph other families with their stillborn babies.
“It’s not just an unfortunate medical event,” she said, “It’s heartbreaking loss of life and doesn’t have to happen.”
