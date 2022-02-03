A newly expanded Highway 212 should stretch out to Cologne’s doorstep by the end of this summer. That could bring additional growth to the community much like it has when improvements were made to sections of the east-west thoroughfare through Chaska and Carver.
That leads to a couple priorities for the city of Cologne in 2022, according to city administrator Jesse Dickson. One, continued planning and design for a new wastewater treatment facility; and two, formation of a coalition to address future transportation needs in and around Cologne.
The city’s existing water treatment facility is 25 years old. With anticipated growth and the need for more handling capacity, along with increasingly stringent requirements from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to protect state water resources, Cologne has a new treatment plant built into its long-term capital improvement plan.
The city hopes to have a design in place this year so it can start bidding the project. It also is exploring grant opportunities and other potential sources to help fund the project. The cost for a new waste treatment plant is estimated at roughly $12 million, which is a considerable investment for a small community like Cologne to fund on its own, Dickson said.
Cologne also will be working this year with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Carver County on a long-term transportation study to address future road needs. Study areas include Highway 284, Market Avenue, County Road 41 and Co. Rd. 36. Initial focus groups with various stakeholders and informational open houses are anticipated soon, according to Dickson.
For now, in terms of roads and infrastructure, the city will wrap up a few punch-list items on downtown projects carried out in 2020-2021 and lay plans for the next target area, Meadow Street in the northeast part of the community. Road improvements there are projected in 2023.
The city also is eying a few park projects: A plan for VFW Park which was affected by downtown infrastructure construction; completion of the new park in the latest addition of the Winkler Crossing development, which was proposed with the original development 15 years ago; and a proposed dog park on city property on the west side of town near Pounder’s Bar & Grill.
From a current development standpoint, 12 building permits were issued over the past year for Winkler Crossing 3rd Addition. The development is located generally north of 122nd Street and west of Highway 284. The first phase is platted for 25 homes, with developer Loomis Development ultimately proposing to turn the Cologne site into 128 single-family residential lots.
The city also has hopes for some downtown development projects to take shape in 2022, including a new restaurant and possible ice cream shop, according to Dickson.
Meanwhile, the Cologne city council approved the city’s 2022 budget and tax levy at its final meeting of 2021 on Dec. 20. The budget reflects a slight increase over 2021 and is broken down as follows: $1.4 million for the general fund, $980,000 for debt service, about $641,000 for the water fund, almost $485,000 for sewer and $20,000 storm sewer. The total tax levy is $1.6 million. The city also gets funding from user fees and from state small city local government aid. The council also agreed to the following appointments: Abdo Financial Solutions to a three-year engagement as city auditor; Bernie Shambour as chairperson and Jenn Brewington as vice chairperson of the Planning Commission through Dec. 31, 2023: Mayor Matt Lein as Cologne Fire Relief Association trustee; and Sarah Bruss as Glad Days committee member.
