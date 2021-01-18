New downtown streets, a new housing development, a new park and potentially a new wastewater treatment plant are on the horizon in 2021 for the city of Cologne.
A major downtown infrastructure project was largely completed in 2020, and that work will be wrapped up in the new year as soon as weather conditions allow, according to City Administrator Jesse Dickson. Remaining work is largely focused on Park Street.
Grading and utility work also began last fall on a development called Winkler Crossing 3rd Addition, which gained city council approval in 2020, so 2021 should bring construction of the first homes there. The development is located generally north of 122nd Street and west of Highway 284.
The first phase is platted for 25 homes, and Dickson expects that a dozen or more could be built in 2021. Available lots in the city are limited, he notes, and, in fact, housing inventory is tight across the region, according to real estate experts. Developer Loomis Development is ultimately proposing to turn the Cologne site into 128 single-family residential lots.
A new park was proposed with the original development 15 years ago and now is part of the latest development plans, so that should also come together in 2021, according to Dickson.
Among other facilities, the city is eying a new wastewater treatment plant to replace the city’s existing 25-year-old treatment facility. Minnesota Pollution Control Agency requirements for wastewater treatment keep getting more stringent to protect state water resources, Dickson notes, and the city has a new treatment plant built into its long-term capital improvement plan. Engineering plans for that facility are currently under review.
Meanwhile, the Cologne community center fitness area has new exercise equipment in place following a fire there last summer. City officials hope the entire multi-use community center can re-open to larger social gatherings later this year after being largely shuttered in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
