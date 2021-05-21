Nice weather means it’s time to start getting outside, and what better way than an event held by your local Lions Club? On May 22, the Cologne Lions are putting on a Classic Car Show and Car Bingo Fundraiser. All you need to join in the festivities is $20, a car (classic or not), and a positive attitude.
“Because we weren’t able to have an indoor event this year, we decided to turn it into a car bingo with a classic car component,” said Nathan Kells, a member of the Cologne Lions. “We thought it would be nice for the community to be able to go out and be outside.”
Classic Car Bingo will be combining several events together, including a meat raffle. The idea came to Kells after the Lions decided to put on the car bingo. He noticed several members have older, taken care of cars so the classic car aspect was worked in. With all that planned, the Lions got to work getting things put together. After getting permission from Cologne Academy and City Hall to use the parking lot, the Lions started taking reservations.
There are two different kinds of reservation: VIP or regular. A regular spot is just the parking spot. VIP spots are for those who want to show off their classic cars. Speaking of the classics, it’s important to note that there isn’t really much for criteria when it comes to being a VIP. The car needs to be in excellent condition and be a bit of an oddball. For example, one of the VIPS entered in a Lamborgini that’s only a few years old, but because it’s on odd car for the area it works.
The plan to get around the social distancing limits is fairly simple for everyone coming to play bingo. There will be announcers calling the squares as well as a radio station doing the same. Just turn on your car’s radio and listen. Simple. Contestants will be given signs to hold up in the event they get a bingo.
Entering for bingo costs $20 for 15 rounds, and each round has a cash prize. All rounds up until the last will yield a $100 prize for the winner. The final round has a $300 prize. And chances are good for everyone, since all with have three cards per round.
Even if you don’t get a bingo, there are other prizes throughout the night. As mentioned before, there is a meat raffle, though not a classic one. Instead of having the meat ready and waiting, the Cologne Lions opted instead to provide $50 gift certificates for various meat centers, including Von Hanson’s, Rucks, and Pekarna. Anyone attending bingo is eligible for these certificates.
While tailgating is an option, the Lions will also be providing some snacks. Those snacks include brats, burgers, chicken wild rice soup and chili. These will be available for purchase in the parking lot to help keep you energized through bingo.
All funds received at this event will be going to Lions initiatives, such as scholarships, charity, community projects and more, so win or lose, your donation is going to local causes.
Kells recommends making a reservation, though drive-ins will be accepted if there is space. There are a total of 30 VIP spaces, so if you’ve got a car to show off, make sure to reserve early. Because the hope to see many cars at Cologne City Hall, be sure to come early in order to get a parking space and set up. Bingo starts at 4pm, and Kells recommended that people start arriving at 3pm in order to park and set up. To reserve a spot, VIP or not, visit colognelions.com and enter your info.
As for payment, cash or check is best for the cards and daubers, which are $2 if you want to get them from the Lions. Food, on the other hand, can be paid with card as well as cash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.