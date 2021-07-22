Due to continuing drought conditions and at the recommendation of the DNR, the city of Cologne has instituted a city-wide water restriction.

Residents are not allowed to water their yard between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Watering will be permitted on an odd/even schedule between the hours of 5 p.m. and 10 a.m.

This means houses with an odd address may water on odd number days, and even numbered addresses may do so on even number days

Any sprinklers in violation of this restriction will have consequences as follows: a $75 fine. This restriction will be in place until further notice. For more information, visit colognemn.com

