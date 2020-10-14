Waconia, MN (55387)

Today

Wind increasing. A mix of clouds and sun. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 64F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 32F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.