Fifty years ago, the Cologne Hollanders went to the townball state tournament for the first time in the club’s history. The team and the town of Cologne paid homage on May 18 by bringing the team members back to Robert G. Fritz Memorial Field for a short dedication and to throw out the game’s ceremonial first pitch.
Lots of things happened around Cologne in conjunction with the event. You had the Kurious Kids Pre-School Breakfast on the Plaza. You had a bouncy house sponsored by the Cologne Fire Department. You could play Hollander trivia... You could even register to win a Hollanders beanbag set made by local father-daughter combo Dan and Bailey Holasek.
While enjoying the day’s festivities, folks were asked to donate to the Special Olympics, and at the end of the day, the Cologne Hollanders organization wrote out a giant check to the Special Olympics for the amount of $2,500.
To make the day even more special, the Fox 9 television crew came to Cologne as part of the network’s annual Town Ball Tour, which showcases a different townball team at every stop. Residents got to see their friends on tv and interact with Fox 9’s media personalities.
Everything went swimmingly, except for the game, which the Hollanders lost to the Plato Blue Jays, but as followers of the team know, the games aren’t always about the wins and losses, not always.
Sometimes, they are about showing up at The Shack, which is the name of the park’s concession stand, and munching on some cheese curds, or maybe a burger. Both items are made fresh, and food at The Shack is so popular, its sales fund most of the upkeep around the field.
Sometimes townball games are about honoring tradition. For instance, the 1972 Cologne Hollanders team was managed by Robert Fritz, whose life-long contributions to the team resulted in the ballpark being dedicated to him after his passing in 1998. Furthermore, Robert Fritz’s son, Bobby, played on the 1972 team and hit a home run in that team’s only game at the tourney. Now, Brandon Fritz, the grandson of Robert and son of Bobby, plays on the current squad. Brandon Fritz was also a member of the 2019 team that was the first Hollanders ballclub to return to the state tournament after the 1972 club.
And sometimes, fans of the Hollanders show up at Fritz Field simply because it’s there – you aren’t always guaranteed such things. President of the Cologne Baseball Association, Jason Kuerschner, took me through some close calls. He said in 1998, right before the field was going to be dedicated to Robert Fritz, the third base dugout got ripped out in a storm and ended up landing downtown. In the same storm, the grandstand roof got torn off and was never found.
The team persevered and made repairs, but by 2005 more renovations were needed. Another storm damaged the ballpark, this time destroying the scoreboard. With the help of local civic organizations, they put in a new electronic scoreboard, which was much nicer than the old one. In 2009, the Cologne City Council approved $10,000 for a new fence to be put up at the field. Around that time, the team also built a new pressbox. In 2011, the team decided to renovate the concession stand, basically doubling it in size, and hence, The Shack was born.
The team provided all of the labor for these renovations, with former Hollander player and manager Craig Pexa providing most of the construction know-how. And by the way, Pexa is also the genius behind The Shack’s world-class cheese curds. Can you say, MVP?
In 2013, the biggest addition to date occurred. The Hollanders put in lights at the stadium. They raised $30,000 through fundraising and received $60,000 in loans from the City. The team paid professionals to install the lights but did end up doing some of the initial digging themselves.
One might ask why investing so much money and effort is necessary, but the answer is simple. People of Cologne like the Hollanders. The team is a point of local pride. And now the field, in addition to the team, is as well. Robert G. Fritz Memorial Field is so nice that youth teams from neighboring schools ask to play games on it. During an interview with the Fox 9 crew, Bobby and Brandon Fritz were asked what they thought Robert would say about townball in this day and age. Both of them looked around and said Robert would be blown away by all the changes to the field.
As they say in a famous baseball movie called “Field of Dreams,” “if you build it, they will come.” In the case of the Cologne Hollanders, this saying seems true, especially if you have world-class cheese curds with town and family traditions to coincide.
