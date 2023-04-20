Roads, parks, and Internet broadband have been the topics for Cologne city leaders late this winter and early spring.

At its latest meeting Monday, April 3, the Cologne city council approved a $3.5 million project for the Benton Creek area which encompasses all roads generally on the north side of the city. The work is a reclamation project so the roads will be torn up but for the most part utilities are not going to be affected, according to city leaders. There also is expected to be some work done on the Benton Lake outlet, as well paving the parking lot at Marion Fields. A public hearing on the project was held March 20.

