Roads, parks, and Internet broadband have been the topics for Cologne city leaders late this winter and early spring.
At its latest meeting Monday, April 3, the Cologne city council approved a $3.5 million project for the Benton Creek area which encompasses all roads generally on the north side of the city. The work is a reclamation project so the roads will be torn up but for the most part utilities are not going to be affected, according to city leaders. There also is expected to be some work done on the Benton Lake outlet, as well paving the parking lot at Marion Fields. A public hearing on the project was held March 20.
The project will be funded in combination of cash reserves, dollars from the general, sewer and water funds, and special assessments. There are 195 properties in the project area proposed to be assessed at an estimated rate of $3,962 per unit.
From a parks perspective, as reported earlier in the year, VFW Park downtown will be refreshed with new playground equipment and possibly a new tennis/pickleball court. At its March 20 meeting, the council approved a nearly $94,000 proposal from Landscape Structures for several pieces of playground equipment, and a $66,000 proposal from Flagship Recreation for site preparation, equipment installation and playground surfacing.
The city also is procuring quotes to redo the base of the existing tennis court and redesign it to incorporate pickleball as well.
The VFW equipment is a portion of the original concept. The plan is to continue to add improvements over time, according to city leaders.
The council also heard two proposed projects for Fritz Field ballpark from representatives of the Cologne Hollanders baseball team, which include a new outfield fence and a new batting cage. The ball team is proposing a partnership with the city for the latest improvements similar to how the parties have partnered on projects in the past, most recently on a new scoreboard. The council expects to review quotes and potentially approve the projects at its next meeting.
The city council also heard a proposal last Monday from Comcast to build a comprehensive fiber network through the city of Cologne that would give every resident, business, and institution access to high-speed internet, and Xfinity and Comcast products and services. Comcast would build from its existing network in Carver and Chaska.
Council members were receptive to the proposal and instructed the city administrator to work with Comcast on a franchise agreement for consideration at a future public hearing.
Finally, the city council reviewed a strategic plan that was the culmination of roundtable earlier this year with council members, city leadership and planning consultant WSB. The plan outlines city priorities over the next two years, and will be reviewed and amended as necessary.
Some of the priorities include a review of financial policies and resources, sewer expansion, a needs analysis for future facilities and update to the city’s capital improvement program, future staffing needs, housing and economic development, and development of a Cologne area transportation plan and update of the downtown master plan, both of which are already ongoing.
