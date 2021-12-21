After last year’s pandemic-related restrictions necessitated a drive-through only event, Cologne’s Christmas in the Park tradition returned with an in-person option on Dec. 11. Santa and Mrs. Claus visited with more than 100 kids escorted by the Cologne Fire Department. There was also the magical candy cane lane with hidden candy canes and about 25 Christmas-themed inflatables. Visitors could also have fun on the fresh snow hills, get a horse-drawn sleigh ride with Scott Knight, make s’mores and enjoy festive music by the fire pits.
Inside, holiday revelers were able to warm up with some great treats and vote for their favorite gingerbread house. The winners of the gingerbread house children’s contest were Addy Bruss and Aubrey Lemke, and the winner of the adult contest was Charlotte Sandeen.
Five groups donated Christmas trees along with special gifts to families in need of a tree. The winner for best decorated was West Union Church. Betsy Pysick offered a thanks from event organizers to local businesses and families for their sponsorship: Freight Management Logistics, Cologne Lions, Old National Bank, Storms Welding, Advanced Properties Management, and the Pexa and Lano families.
