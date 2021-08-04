We can all agree that getting outside is one of the best parts of summer. There’s so much to suddenly do in a short few months. One of the best events to attend is a drive in movie (or two). With restrictions lifted, the Cologne Fire House Drive-in is back with a two day line up of films and activities for the whole family. Even better, it’s happening a little early this year, so it’s time to start ordering tickets.
“We get people from all around, from Cologne to the Cities, coming to our drive in,” said John Hendel, one of the organizers and firefighter for Cologne Fire Department. “It’s been great every year, and it really is a family fun event.”
The Cologne Fire Department began putting together these drive ins in 2009, only skipping a year in 2020 due to the pandemic. As one of the few drive ins around, it’s no surprise that every year it’s a popular event. According to Hendel, the movies draw about 150 to 180 people, and even during hot or rainy years the drive in attracts several people.
Normally, this event takes place right around the Carver County Fair. However, this year it was decided to have it a little earlier, instead taking place on August 6 and 7. Like any drive in, the movies are set to be a double feature. On the first day, the line up is “Secret Life of Pets 2” and “Smokey and the Bandit”. The second day will be “Sonic the Hedgehog” followed by “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby”. All films will be shown on a 50 foot by 30 foot screen in Village Park, so there’s plenty of room to park and watch.
For anyone coming to watch, there are a few things to remember. First, bring a thing to sit on. Whether that’s your car, a blanket, chairs, or even a mattress, find a way to be comfortable. You also need a way to listen. If you’re in your car, tune the radio to the movie’s channel, which will of course be given to all viewers. If not in a car, bring a radio since you’ll need it to hear the movie. Otherwise, that’s really all that’s needed, aside from any weather needs.
“We’ve had people lay mattresses in flat bed trucks, even bringing hay to lay on,” said Hendel. “Whatever makes them comfortable works so long as they enjoy the event.”
Watching the movies isn’t the only part of the drive in. Because the fire department puts on the event, kids can get the chance to learn via the smoke house event. The Cologne Fire Department teaches them about what to do in an emergency, especially what do in the event of a fire. The kids also get the chance to explore firetrucks, including an original from 1925, one of the oldest things that the fire department owns.
There are also bounce houses for the children to play in before the movies start. If they aren’t interested in bouncing, Village Park has plenty of space to run and play as well as the playground. In other words, they will have plenty do to before winding down to watch the movies. Of course, a concessions stand will be available, offering all the normal movie treats such as popcorn and candy, as well as burgers for anyone needing more of a meal.
All proceeds from the ticket sales are going straight back to the department, which will be going to the restoration of the previously mentioned 1925 truck. According to Hendel, it saw some restoration in the 70s, but a full restoration would help keep a piece of history very much alive in Cologne.
Parking passes are needed to reserve a spot for your car, new or old. If you bring your classic car over either evening, you will receive VIP parking in the first or second row to view the movies. On Saturday with the earlier gate opening, if you drive your classic car over and park before 6:45pm, your parking pass will require only a $15 donation. Passes can be picked up at Lenzen Chevrolet Buick in Chaska, Old National Bank in Cologne, and the Holiday Station Store in Cologne. This year you may also order parking passes online at www.firehousedrivein.com. You may also get your parking pass from a Cologne Fire Department Member. A donation to the CFD Truck Restoration Fund will get you the pass. Plan early and get your pass for this once a year event. Parking passes are $25 each per night in advance or $30 at the gate. The donation goes towards the truck restoration and other projects funded by the Relief Association. Movies start at dusk, so sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.
