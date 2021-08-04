The Cologne City Council will hold a bonding public hearing Aug. 2 to secure funding for a project expected to benefit both pedestrians and motorists traveling near Benton Lake.
The project involves replacing a retaining wall that supports a sidewalk at a culvert that crosses under Highway 284 near the lake. The existing wall is very old, susceptible to crumbling and settling, causing sidewalk damage and a significant bump in the roadway.
Cost of repairs is estimated at around $450,000. In addition to retaining wall, sidewalk and road improvements, the project involves installing crossing lights for pedestrians. Assuming funding is secured, the project is expected to start in August and be complete before the end of the year.
Meanwhile, a major infrastructure project that started last year is wrapping up this summer with a few punch list items remaining. That project involved street reconstruction and utility improvements throughout most of the downtown.
A new park in Cologne also opened to residents recently at Winkler Crossing, according to City Administrator Jesse Dickson. The park, first proposed several years ago, has now been developed with the latest housing addition.
In other Cologne news, the city is reviewing a request to annex a 3.3-acre parcel into the city for potential development as a mini-storage facility. The property is located near County Road 41 and Highway 212, and falls within a study area for a Cologne area transportation plan under an agreement with Carver County. So, the council last Monday instructed city staff to evaluate potential transportation connection concerns before it proceeds with any annexation.
Finally, the parade that was part of Cologne Glad Days over the weekend was the first since 2006 and it took considerable planning efforts, Dickson notes. While most communities can simply close down their main street for a parade or event, Cologne’s happens to also be a state highway (Hwy. 284) so the parade took coordination and permitting with the Minnesota Department of Transportation to make it happen.
