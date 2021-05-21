The Cologne City Council approved a package of miscellaneous road projects and discussed options for a retaining wall project along Benton Street/Highway 284 at its meeting last Monday, May 3.
The council authorized a quote of $28,500 from William Mueller and Sons for an overlay on various portions of Village Parkway, trail repair, and patching on Market Street and Paul Avenue, the fire station lot and other areas in need of repair for 2021.
Meanwhile, the council continues to evaluate how to address a retaining wall issue north of Highway 284 at Benton Street East. The sidewalk there continually caves in and the road has settled to create bumps over the culvert that runs below 284, according city officials. Additionally, the city has discovered there is a bottleneck in the water line that feeds north there toward the Winkler development.
The city is considering a package of projects to address the issues, including retaining wall, trail and road cross walk repairs, plus water main improvements to improve water pressure for residents and fire protection needs.
Cost estimates reviewed last Monday are projected at around $500,000. The council agreed to have city staff investigate financing options to compete the project.
