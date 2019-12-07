The city of Cologne has been mulling a major downtown infrastructure project for the better part of the year. Another potential component of that could be railroad crossing improvements.
Mark Wegner, CEO of Twin Cities and Western Railroad, proposed at a Cologne City Council meeting last month that in conjunction with the city’s upcoming road project, an improvement be included to replace the Adams Avenue South railroad crossing with a new concrete foundation. Estimated cost for the project is around $51,000. The council authorized up to just over $37,000 as its portion of the project.
Projected cost of the of the overall street and utility project is nearly $6 million. Next steps for the infrastructure project will be to revise the proposal based on input from the last public hearing, according to City Administrator Jesse Dickson. Another public hearing is expected to be held this winter after which the council could order final plans and specifications. The project is expected to be bid next spring and construction carried out in the summer and fall of 2020.
In other business at its Nov. 4 meeting, the council reviewed a lighting retrofit proposal for the Cologne Community Center/city hall, and discussed possible lighting for the farthest city parking lot used by Cologne Academy.
An LED lighting retrofit received in a recent proposal is estimated at $51,950, but would save the city almost $7,000 from a utility rebate for a net cost of about $450,000. The city council directed the city administrator to get a second bid before proceeding on that project. The council also is seeking bids on parking lot lights.
In a related note, WCCO television recently carried a news spot highlighting Cologne as one the fastest growing communities in the region, based on population percentage growth figures from Herb Tousley, University of St. Thomas director of real estate programs.
Reasonable land prices, a small-town feel, Highway 212 expansion plans and a unique kindergarten-through-eighth grade public charter school in Cologne Academy are reasons behind the 7 percent growth pattern, according to the TV report.
The city’s focus on fixing roads and expanding new sewer systems is to prepare for the influx, the report indicated.
Nearby Watertown is projected at 6 percent growth.
