The Cologne City Council adopted a 2021 budget and tax levy of just over $1.5 million at its final meeting of the current year last Monday, Dec. 21.
The figure reflects a 4 percent increase over 2020.
The general fund portion of the budget is projected at about $739,000. The general fund pays for things like public works, parks, and other city and administrative services. For example, the cost of policing services through the Carver County Sheriff’s department, which for 2021 amounts to $49,546.
The remainder of the 2021 levy goes for debt service for investments like city infrastructure and equipment.
The number of dollars budgeted for annual road maintenance is down from last year due the improvements that were completed in the downtown street reconstruction project this year, city leaders note.
The tax levy is an instrument that the city uses as a revenue source to fund city operations, and is set annually each year. Property values in the city are used to determine the tax capacity, which is used as a general guide for how much a City might levy. The estimated tax value for an average property in Cologne for 2021 is just over $200,000.
The state also gets some funding from state small city local government aid
Generally, the levy is not to be used to create revenue for enterprise funds such as sewer, water and storm sewer. Revenue for these funds is instead created through user fees. For 2020, those funds are projected at about $645,000 for the water fund, $477,000 and $7,500 for sewer.
