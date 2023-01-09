The Cologne City Council adopted a 2023 budget and tax levy of just over $1.7 million at its final meeting of the year Dec. 19
The figure reflects a 6 percent increase over 2022, although the city’s tax rate dropped almost 11 percent due to increases in property market values which have occurred all across the state.
The general fund portion of the levy is projected at around $1 million. The general fund pays for things like public works, parks, and other city and administrative services. For example, the cost of policing services through the Carver County Sheriff’s department. That figure is about $100,00 according to the latest police contract.
The remainder of the 2023 levy goes for debt service for investments like city infrastructure and equipment.
The tax levy is an instrument that the city uses as a revenue source to fund city operations, and is set annually each year. Property values in the city are used to determine the tax capacity, which is used as a general guide for how much a city might levy. Cologne also gets some funding from state small city local government aid.
Generally, the levy is not to be used to create revenue for enterprise funds such as sewer, water and storm sewer. Revenue for these funds is instead created through user fees. For 2023, those funds are projected at about $587,000 for the water fund, $484,000 for the sewer fund and $7,500 for storm sewer.
