Tony Hallum Friend of 4-H.png

Tony Hallum, store manager, Cologne Holiday Station, has been named the 2022 “Friend of 4-H” award winner. (Submitted photo)

Carver County 4-H presented four prestigious awards at the 4-H Awards Banquet held on Sunday, Oct. 16, the Friend of 4-H Award and the 4-H Key Award.

The Friend of 4-H Award recognizes individuals, businesses and organizations who help make Carver County 4-H successful through their time or resources. This year’s Friend of 4-H award recipients are: Bruce Finkel with Carver Seeds, Holasek Flower Power Garden Center in Lester Prairie, and Tony Hallum, store manager for the Cologne Holiday Station store.

