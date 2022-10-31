Carver County 4-H presented four prestigious awards at the 4-H Awards Banquet held on Sunday, Oct. 16, the Friend of 4-H Award and the 4-H Key Award.
The Friend of 4-H Award recognizes individuals, businesses and organizations who help make Carver County 4-H successful through their time or resources. This year’s Friend of 4-H award recipients are: Bruce Finkel with Carver Seeds, Holasek Flower Power Garden Center in Lester Prairie, and Tony Hallum, store manager for the Cologne Holiday Station store.
Bruce Finkel consistently donates cases of water to the 4-H food stand every year for many years. He even delivers the water to the food stand. This donation and support help offset the cost every year, helping to support youth in the organization.
Holasek Garden Center donated several flats of plants for the fairy garden class for the 4-H “Day of Dabbling” event held this past spring. The class provided many kids the opportunity to learn about how to care for succulent plants and to use that knowledge to create a fairy garden of their own. Many of the fairy gardens were entered at the 2022 Carver County Fair.
Tony Hallum has given years of continuous support to the 4-H program through donations to 4-H Meat Auction, club meetings, and door prizes for the banquet. As Tony likes to say, “It’s for the kids!”
The Key Award is the highest achievement in the 4-H Program and this year was awarded to Isaiah Berger. The Key Award recognizes youth for their contributions to their club and community, and encourages them to grow as outstanding citizens.
Isaiah Berger is a senior at Waconia High School, and has been a 4-H member for 10 years. He has served as 4-H officer at both the club and county including president, vice president, and treasurer.
As a 4-Her, Isaiah has been involved in a variety of project areas including Fine Arts, Flower and Vegetable Gardening, Entomology, Food Revue, Video Production, Performing Arts, and Youth Leadership. This year he was able to share his passion for flower gardening with fellow 4-Hers by helping them learn to select plants and to create a flower box for the county fair. He also helps the Cloverbud Activities for his 4-H Club whenever needed.
Isaiah Berger has exemplified youth-teaching-youth, one of the foundations of the 4-H program. For three summers, he led an entomology class in collaboration with the historical society summer camp. This summer he collaborated with other 4-Hers to lead a performing arts class for Cloverbud 4-Hers.
Isaiah has taken on leadership roles in club activities including the Day of Dabbling, Share-the-Fun, Crafting Fundraisers, Arts-In, and the Engineering Design Challenge. At the state level, Isaiah has attended the BLU (Building Leadership & Understanding) conference for several years, and YELLO (Youth Exploring Leadership and Learning Opportunities) Conference. In 2021 Isaiah was selected to be a Minnesota State 4-H Ambassador and served on the Marketing and Promotions Committee. As a State 4-H Ambassador he helped to plan and and promote the BLU and YELLO conferences, and assisted with many 4-H activities at the Minnesota State Fair.
Minnesota 4-H Youth Development is available throughout Minnesota for youth beginning in Kindergarten. In Carver County there are ten 4-H community clubs that engage over 300 youth and 200 adult volunteers. Learn more about 4-H in Carver County. Visit z.umn.edu/carver4h or contact County 4-H staff at (952) 466-5304 or mnext-carver@umn.edu.
