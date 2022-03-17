Personal hustle and trusted collaborations make Mary Perrine a literary force. In 2021, we saw the release of “Hidden,” a dark mystery novel with abuse and vengeance at the forefront. Now, this month, she delivers more unnerving fun with “The Lies They Told” and “Without Air.” She takes us through the process of writing and publishing these books.
Perrine is the first to admit – writing is hard, but she has the right sense of humor to deal with the perils. She says stand-up comedy is another one of her lifelong passions, and she uses a lot of comedy in her writing, even though her stories are chillers. She says, “Well, I always wanted to be a stand-up comedian because I like to make people laugh. So, the most memorable people in my books are not always the main characters. Often, they are a supporting character who is funny; I would love to be friends with them. They have amazing lines and perfect comedic timing. So, even with the dark drama, there is a thread of humor!”
And the humor is important. Writing is a tough business. You face a lot of rejection, especially with your first book. Perrine asserts, “You must have tough skin. The genre of books you love to write, might not be the book flavor of the month/year. When I wrote my first book, I had a lot of agents tell me they would have jumped at representing it two years before because abuse novels were hot at that time. There is one exception; good romance novels are always in style. I’m just not a romance writer.”
She is, however, her own marketing representative. Perrine does book signings and public speaking events, all over the Midwest, and occasionally in Las Vegas, to promote both herself and the books. Sometimes that’s an issue. Perrine claims she isn’t a “look at me” type person. It makes her uncomfortable to pat herself on the back, but if you’re going to sell books, it’s part of the game. Perrine says, if she could, she’d have someone else do the marketing, and she would just sit in her office and write.
In fact, if you want an unpaid marketing internship, she’ll hire you. Over the last three years, she researched several hundred publishers and several hundred agents. To land a contract with a big publisher, you need an agent. Ultimately, she landed with a small publisher and did without an agent, but the process has been strenuous. Her first publisher cheated her out of royalties, which caused her to pull the book and look for someone else to publish it.
Perrine says, “With each book, I probably sent it to 30 agents and approximately 10 small to mid-size publishers. Each time I stirred a lot of interest, but it was never the right topic at the right time. However, they always asked to me to submit my next book. But my next two books were mysteries/thrillers—and, with agents and many publishers, mysteries fall into the category of ‘a dime a dozen.’ Agents loved the story, but they didn’t feel they could sell it when there are so many James Pattersons, Michael Crichtons, and John Grishams in the world.”
She ran a contest for “Life Without Air.” If people followed her author page on Facebook, they got entered into a drawing to have their name appear in a book. Smart thinking.
Perrine gets ideas for stories from experiences, people she meets, things she reads, and of course, from her dreams. She also employs a private editor. Her husband reads the books, before anyone else, and offers insight. Perrine says when “Life Without Air” went to the publisher, it had already been revised ten times. Then, while at the publisher, it went through three additional editors, and each one had a different opinion about what should stay and what shouldn’t. They even disagreed on the layout of certain parts of the book.
However, when all was said and done, it made the book much better. And with each edit by her husband, the editor she hired, her beta-readers, and the publisher’s editors, Perrine has learned a ton about the publishing industry and what it takes to succeed in it.
She says she should be writing romance novels – they sell. “But ever since I was young, I have loved mysteries. I see them as a puzzle to be solved. There are all these pieces, some of which are red herrings, that the reader must attempt to assemble. But by the end, the curtain must fall and reveal the big picture. I also love surprise endings. Just when the reader thinks they have figured it out, I like to throw a—wrong—in there.”
Perrine adds that people who don’t normally like mysteries will love these books because of the feel-good moments, the humor, and the opportunities to believe that evil is not all that lurks in the world. They also each carry a side theme that is not just about the mystery.
“Hidden” and “The Lies They Told” are available through 10000 Lakes Publishing. https://10klp.com/books
“Life Without Air” will be available March 15 through White Bird Publications. http://www.whitebirdpublications.com/purchase-books.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.