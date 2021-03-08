There’s nothing quite like living your dream, no matter when you get there. For one Carver County resident, realizing her dream came after her retirement. Now a published author, her first book is already garnering attention at the stores it sells at, and her second is preparing for a release this fall.
“For 36 years, I was a teacher,” said Mary Perrine, author and previous educator for Eastern Carver County. “I had decided that I was ready to do what I had always wanted to do, and that was write.”
Perrine taught at Eastern Carver County Middle School for 36 years, and in the last six worked as a Personalized Learning Coach helping other teachers with their students. Despite her ultimate goal of being a writer, Perrine was no slouch as a teacher. She won several awards in her time teaching, including Eastern Carver County’s Teacher of the Year Award in 2010.
At 57, she retired to pursue her goal, though. Now at home in Cologne, she’s had the opportunity to write three novels. Her first book, Hidden, released on February 16 to great success for a premier novel. Her second is tentatively slated to come out in September of this year, and titled The Lies They Told. Both books are centralized around the idea of how abuse, especially child abuse, affects adults in their lives, “left to hang” so to speak.
“It’s more about holding on and why you do the things that you do,” said Perrine.
Hidden focuses on the life Mary Claire, whose memories are resurfacing. Things she didn’t know, and her mother didn’t want her knowing, come to light and she now has to tackle her experiences. What that means for her current self, and her daughter, remains to be seen in the novel.
As for The Lies They Told, the narrator serves as the lost child. Literally. The narrator is noticed when they try to leave their old life behind. As they keep trying to run, they have to contend with their past, and question everything they know. The big challenge is determining what was the truth, what was a lie, and just how many there are, including from the narrator.
These are certainly not light topics to tackle, but they are experiences that Perrine wants to be discussed.
“As a teacher, I’ve seen a lot of these kids come through the system,” she said. “I grew up out in the country, and I saw a lot of this with people I knew. Back then, that was very taboo to talk about. If you knew about it, you didn’t share it anybody.”
Perrine continued, stating that she writes about this kind of abuse not just for hypothetical children in those scenarios, but also for herself as a witness. The books could serve as a chance to talk about these situations, and give those not in them a chance to think about them more in depth.
It is important to note that while abuse is a heavy topic, Perrine clarified that the books don’t get very graphic. There are moments, but they aren’t constant, so readers won’t become overwhelmed with what’s taking place.
With one book released and another one the way, Perrine is overjoyed that her lifelong dream is unfolding.
“You have to have a thick skin,” she said. “Trying to find someone who’s willing to publish your book is hard work.”
Her experiences included a lot of rejections, and many echoed the idea of the books being a great idea three or four years ago or someone else at the publisher already having a writer with similar books. It took several attempts for her to find a publisher. But she soon had one, and from there, things have only gotten more exciting.
So far, reception to Hidden has been very positive. According to Perrine, both Amazon and Barnes and Noble sold out of the hardcovers. While copies are still available on Amazon, take in mind that some are possibly being resold on the marketplace, so Perrine stated that the best option for purchase is her publisher’s website, City Limits Publishing. To buy her books, visit https://citylimitspublishing.com/profile/mary-perrine/. To learn more about Mary herself, check out her website at maryperrine.com.
