According to a Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) enforcement investigation, during 2021 and 2022, repeat stormwater violations at two housing developments owned by Loomis Homes, LLC, created potential for environmental harm. The developments, known as Winkler Crossing 3rd and 4th additions, are located in Carver County, near Cologne, Minn.
Loomis Homes was required to submit subdivision registration forms to the MPCA for lots that were sold to individual buyers but failed to do so on nine occasions in 2022. The company also failed to complete required inspections at these construction sites and did not maintain complete stormwater pollution prevention plans to best manage soil stabilization, sediment runoff, and construction vehicle tracking.
In addition to paying the $12,475 civil penalty, Loomis Homes has completed a series of corrective actions to resolve these and similar violations that occurred in 2021.
MPCA rules and regulations are designed to protect human health and the environment by limiting pollution emissions and discharges from facilities. When companies do not fully comply with regulatory requirements, the resulting pollution can be harmful to people and the environment.
When calculating penalties, the MPCA takes into account how seriously the violations affected or could have affected the environment, and whether they were first-time or repeat violations. The agency also attempts to recover the economic benefit the company gained by failing to comply with environmental laws in a timely manner.
