According to a Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) enforcement investigation, during 2021 and 2022, repeat stormwater violations at two housing developments owned by Loomis Homes, LLC, created potential for environmental harm. The developments, known as Winkler Crossing 3rd and 4th additions, are located in Carver County, near Cologne, Minn.

Loomis Homes was required to submit subdivision registration forms to the MPCA for lots that were sold to individual buyers but failed to do so on nine occasions in 2022. The company also failed to complete required inspections at these construction sites and did not maintain complete stormwater pollution prevention plans to best manage soil stabilization, sediment runoff, and construction vehicle tracking.

