Cologne street in need of refurbishing.JPG

Pictured is a Cologne street in need of refurbishing and which is included in the city’s upcoming road project. (File)

The city of Cologne took more steps toward a major downtown infrastructure project following recent city council action this month.

On April 6, the Cologne City Council approved a low bid of $4.7 million from GMH Asphalt Corporation of Chaska to reconstruct several roads in the downtown, and approved the sale of bonds to finance the road project. There were five bidders on the project, with bids ranging from $4.7 million to just over $6 million.

This past Monday, April 20, the council approved another resolution setting the sale date and terms for the bonds, not to exceed $6.5 million to cover the full cost of the road and utility project. Bond proposals are expected to be submitted by May 18, and if all goes well, GMH Asphalt could be in town to start the work in May as well, according to city officials.

The bulk of the street and utility work is expected to be done this year.

Load comments