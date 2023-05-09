Fifth graders at Cologne Academy are learning life skills like respect, elegance, and teamwork through dance with the organization Heart of Dance.
Founded in 2015, Heart of Dance offers an environment where individuals from all walks of life and experience can grow emotionally, mentally, physically, and socially through partner dance. The Minneapolis-based organization reaches fifth and eighth grade classrooms through its foundational program Dancing Classrooms by partnering with schools across Minnesota. Held onsite at each partner school during the school day, the semester-long course is taught by Heart of Dance instructors while integrating the school’s curriculum. Cologne Academy began its partnership with Dancing Classrooms in 2018, and this is the first year the course has been back since COVID-19 sidelined it in 2020.
Fifth-graders at Cologne Academy are already nearing the end of the program and gearing up for a big performance next week where they’ll dress up and perform for their families and friends. The students have spent the last ten weeks learning the Merengue, Foxtrot, Rumba, Tango, Swing, and Waltz. Through partner dancing, the soon-to-be middle schoolers learn a wide range of crucial life skills including confidence, human connection, discipline, movement, self-expression, cultural awareness, conflict resolution, and gender respect. In fact, the program is deliberately offered to only fifth and eighth grade students as they’re at an age where skills like this are fundamental to their growth and development.
The school’s Community Engagement and Communications Specialist Katie Rotz has been facilitating the program at the school since the partnership began, and sees firsthand how it impacts and transforms students. “Every year the new class of fifth-graders are extremely skeptical about participating in Dancing Classrooms. We love watching our scholars grow in this program from start to finish. They start out being completely out of their comfort zone and by the end of the ten weeks, everyone is participating and they are sad to see it end!”
Cologne Academy’s Executive Director, Dr. Lynn Peterson, decided to bring the program to the school when Heart of Dance co-founder Ember Reichgott Junge shared the mission and vision of Heart of Dance with her. What stood out is how the course ties in other subjects taught in the classroom. The dance instructors work with each teacher to integrate Dancing Classrooms topics with a wide range of standard educational subjects including reading, writing, math, social studies, geography, music, physical education, and visual arts. The program is also widely supported by students and their parents, with the school’s parent teacher organization, PAVE (People Are Vital Energy), supporting the program financially ever since it came to Cologne Academy.
Rotz hopes to continue the program now that it’s started up again and has the support of so many. “We hope that this program helps our scholars build bonds with their classmates as they enter the tumultuous middle school years. They all end up doing a writing project at the end of the residency and it’s fun to hear them share about how the program has positively impacted them. As long as we can continue to have the funding and support, we plan to continue bringing this program back,” she says.
The fifth-graders will be performing their dance routines on Thursday, May 11 at 2:30 p.m. in Cologne Academy’s gymnasium. Cologne Academy invites families, friends, and anyone who is interested in learning about the program, and seeing respect, elegance, and teamwork in action to the show. Fourteen of the school’s fifth graders will then be selected to participate in the Colors of the Rainbow Team Match on Sunday, May 21 at the InterContinental Saint Paul Riverfront Hotel. The event is a friendly competition against other metro schools who have also participated in the residency program this semester.
If you’d like to learn more about Heart of Dance or Dancing Classrooms, visit heartofdancemn.org or email the organization at info@heartofdancemn.org. If you have a child who will be entering the fifth grade at Cologne Academy and would like to know more about the program and how it’s incorporated into the school’s curriculum, contact Katie Rotz at krotz@cologneacademny.org.
