Fifth graders at Cologne Academy are learning life skills like respect, elegance, and teamwork through dance with the organization Heart of Dance.

Founded in 2015, Heart of Dance offers an environment where individuals from all walks of life and experience can grow emotionally, mentally, physically, and socially through partner dance. The Minneapolis-based organization reaches fifth and eighth grade classrooms through its foundational program Dancing Classrooms by partnering with schools across Minnesota. Held onsite at each partner school during the school day, the semester-long course is taught by Heart of Dance instructors while integrating the school’s curriculum. Cologne Academy began its partnership with Dancing Classrooms in 2018, and this is the first year the course has been back since COVID-19 sidelined it in 2020.

