Going to school isn’t just about academic learning; today, school is a place to learn about social and emotional development and about character. At Cologne Academy, scholars learn core content academics and in addition, their education is enriched with character development. To recognize schools molding students into great adults, a state group from Character.org recognizes schools around the state and nation every year. This year, Cologne Academy received two of their awards: The Character Award and Promising Practices.
“We’ve applied to be a Minnesota State School of Character two times before and were given specific feedback to refine our practices,” said Cologne Executive Director Dr. Lynn Peterson. “Our third attempt was recognized; since the founding of Cologne Academy, this has been a goal of ours to be recognized as a School of Character, and we’ve finally achieved it.”
There are 11 principles that schools are graded on when they apply for these awards. Those principles cover how students are taught, the staff and their approaches to education, and much more. To be recognized as a State School of Character award means displaying these principles at their fullest and it’s not an easy decision. After all, if you’re applying, you’re likely confident in your school’s ability, hence why it took several years for Cologne Academy to receive this award.
To honor the recipients of these various awards, Synergy and Leadership Exchange hosted a virtual event on May 18. As part of the program, they invited Minnesota’s Secretary of State Steve Simon as well as their own executive director. Each presented awards to the schools who received awards. All in all, awards were given to seven schools, five community programs, and two individuals for their efforts towards building character in their students and community. Any recipients who got awards last year were also honored this year, as everything was skipped due to COVID.
While being a School of Character is a great achievement, there’s more to do going forward.
“We’re planning to apply at the national level,” said Peterson.
Until then, though, Cologne Academy families can send their congratulations to the staff and teachers of their favorite school. It was no easy feat getting here, and they plan to stick to their high standards for years to come.
