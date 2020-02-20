by megan glenn
Character is an important part of any community. In an effort to bring character to the forefront, Character.org selected 81 schools around the country were selected as State Schools of Character. Two schools in the state of Minnesota were chosen. One of the schools chosen was our local Cologne Academy.
“Cologne Academy’s educational focus is hinged on two major components of learning- academics and character- which our scholars receive daily,” said Lynn Peterson, executive director for Cologne Academy. “Specifically, Cologne Academy’s character education teaches the habits of thought and deed that help all of us live together in our communities.”
Character.org is an organization founded in 1993 by educators, business leaders, and researchers that’s devoted to growing character in communities. There are a total of 11 principals, focusing on aspects that make communities successful in terms of their ethics, compassion, and sense of community. For a school to be chosen, they had to be exemplary in all principals, for themselves and the surrounding area.
For Cologne Academy, getting this acknowledgement took years of self-reflection and clear goal-setting, according to Peterson.
“Cologne Academy’s founding board, in 2008, established a commitment to character education by explicitly stating this in the school’s vision statement,” she said. “After many revisions and upon reflection, the school decided that we were ready to narrate all of our practices aligned to the 11 Principles of Character and reapplied for this award in fall 2019.”
This wasn’t the first time Cologne Academy applied to receive this award. In 2016, they applied and received an Honorable Mention, still quite the achievement, but it was their determination that led them to apply once again in 2019. According to Peterson, the staff rolled with the feedback from Character.org and made changes that aligned with the site’s recommendations. While it certainly wasn’t easy, the school has quite a lot of pride in their accomplishment.
“Cologne Academy is very proud to have received this distinction last week,” said Peterson. “This high honor speaks volumes about the staff, families, and students of Cologne Academy as they too come to realize and appreciate the subtle, yet, dynamic changes that occur when we focus on creating an environment where all can learn, feel safe, and succeed.”
There’s more to just being a State School of Character, though. As winners, Cologne Academy is now qualified to be recognized as a National School of Character, though winners won’t be announced until May of this year. If elected, the school will be honored by Character.org at a forum in Washington DC from October 1-3.
For now, though, being a State School of Character is already an achievement, and a testament to the hard work Cologne Academy has done to reach this goal.
