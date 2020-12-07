Cologne Academy announced its learning model change to distance learning for the middle school students, grades 6 thru 8. The last day of in-person classes for them took place on Nov. 20. The elementary school students, kindergarten thru grade 5, will continue in-person learning through Dec. 18, moving to full distance learning on Jan. 4.
“As with all Minnesota Public Schools, any decision to shift learning formats is not made in isolation,” Executive Director Lynn Peterson wrote in a release. “A collaborative approach is used, combining state and local expertise.”
Throughout the pandemic, Cologne Academy staff have been in consistent contact with Carver County Public Health and Minnesota Department of Health. The final decision about the new plan was made with the partnership and approval of their Regional Support Team.
The plan for the middle schoolers is to start full distance learning on November 30, with a planned return to previous hybrid plan on January 25.
The elementary students will continue in-person learning through December 18 and transitioning to full distance after winter break on January 4. They are planned to return on January 25 as well.
According to Peterson’s release, there are three decision-making metrics for making learning plans: case rates, staffing levels, and sustainability. Luckily, Cologne Academy has had no known COVID transmission on campus, even though some have had confirmed cases.
“In sum, we have proven that CA is a “safe” environment for work and learn,” wrote Peterson. “Success however does rest on the availability to have staff present working at school with students.”
The three week quarantine after winter break is for staff and families to quarantine after the holidays. Parents and students will be receiving class schedules throughout their time distance learning.
Any Tier 1 and 2 essential workers in need to childcare post-winter break for K-5 students can contact ckerber@cologneacademy.org. For middle schoolers, contact Mrs. Bentz. Any special education students will hear from their case workers.
Minnesota is offering at-home COVID saliva testing for anyone who wishes to do so. The saliva test is just as accurate as the nasal swab, and comes at no cost. To order a test, visit https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites/athome.html.
