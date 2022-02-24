Folks, friends, formidable enemies, everyone, get ready for a sing-along! Cologne Academy’s production of “Frozen” runs March 4-6.
Cologne Academy’s theater department has delivered on Disney shows in the past. Recently, they have performed junior editions of “Aladdin” and “The Lion King,” so they have experience pulling off big-time productions and living up to the hype that comes with a Disney cartoon many people have seen multiple times. Plus, the cast is super-excited.
Director Helen Suhr, and choreographer Carla LS Jett Riemer, both noted the students’ enthusiasm.
“The energy and joy students bring to the performance is contagious - you will laugh and smile and maybe even shed a tear or two when you watch,” Suhr said.
“Students enjoy performing and being a part of a theatre group with a huge performance to prepare for. Theatre becomes family,” Riemer added.
Cologne Academy eighth grade students were in kindergarten when “Frozen” played in movie theaters. That kind of timing went into the decision to produce the show, now, as the students prepare to move on from Cologne Academy. They wanted to do “Frozen” to commemorate the start of their academic journey.
The cast members have put in some long hours to hone their crafts. They rehearse four days a week -sometimes five - for two months. Then, as opening night gets closer, they put in longer hours during the nights they have together. They have had to use their imaginations a bit while putting in the blocking and choreography – their production will take place on the gymnasium stage; but for most of the rehearsal process, the stage has been closed due to basketball and other activities in the gym.
But that’s fine. They’re going to “Let it Go,” and nothing can stop them.
Even if you don’t know anyone in the production, seeing the show would make a fun evening out. It’s Frozen – you’ve got Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and Sven. You know who I’m talking about.
The show runs March 4-6 in the Cologne Academy gym. You can buy tickets at the door. Prices are $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Non-school-aged children can attend for free.
Show times are Friday, March 4, 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 5, 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 6, 2 p.m. matinee.
