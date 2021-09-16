After a difficult prior public meeting, the school board of Cologne Academy held a special meeting to finalize their learning plan on Sept. 2. This meeting was more of a workshop for the board to come together to discuss priorities and align those with the plan going forward. In order to help facilitate, Melissa Madigan and Susan Bloomgren from Adaptive Schools mediated the workshop.
Because the meeting was a workshop there was no public comment period, though it was well-attended by the public. Board chair Amanda Daniel started out the meeting by stating, “We understand that people want to be heard,” further explaining that focus groups would get the chance to discuss topics with the board in the coming weeks.
Board member Jenna McInnis then announced the start of the workshop, stating the goal was to develop the learning plan in order to have as many students on campus as possible and keep it that way. With that goal in mind, Madigan began the workshop.
Starting off, Madigan asked the board to state what they have sacrificed in order to serve on the board. Frequently, the answer was time with family while several members also stated mental well-being. The board was also asked what they promise to do for their fellows, and what they would need from them. A common them was open-mindedness as well as listening and transparency. Promises included honesty, grace, patience, and doing the best they can for students, staff, and parents of Cologne Academy.
With aspects of what the board needed to move forward, it was time to evaluate and clarify the quarantine procedure and learning plan. The board tackled several aspects of the learning plan by first clarifying various aspects. Among those clarifications were who determines when someone needs to stay home, who evaluates the symptoms, and how to monitor who’s been in close contact among with ill patients.
These clarifications allowed for a more cohesive discussion, and even gave opportunities to edit and simplify the plan. For example, anyone exposed has a few options to choose for quarantining - including wearing a mask for 14 days or staying home for 10 - in the new guidelines. It was decided to change both to 10 days in order to keep things simple for parents.
Another option for quarantining involves getting tested if exposed. According to academy director Lynn Peterson, the school has received a $40,000 grant to provide tests for Cologne Academy families so they wouldn’t have to wait for a doctor’s appointment. The one caveat is that these tests, like many things right now, are dependent on supply. Parents will be notified when these tests are available, so it’s best to keep an eye out for further information.
Once clarifications were complete, it was time to evaluate. There were three options with differences between quarantine procedures for the learning plan. The board was asked to vote for their top, middle, and least favorable option. With 112 overall points, the Cologne Academy Mitigation Plan was chosen, as it stuck to the values the board had placed the most stock in.
This plan has masks as optional, unless a student is in close contact and then they are still the options of quarantine, wear a mask, or produce a negative COVID-19 test. Lunch procedures were struck entirely from the plan, since that could be left up to administration. If the infection rate in the school goes above 5 percent for two weeks, all parents will be emailed. If a student is just a close contact, only their parents will be emailed. Testing resources will be available at the school, and a link to the county’s testing options will also be posted.
With that laid out, the workshop concluded and the board returned to its meeting to take an official vote. A motion was made to approve the Cologne Academy Mitigation Plan, and approved unanimously. Parents interested in further discussion can keep an eye out for the open forums in the coming weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.