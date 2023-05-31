Character Recognition Awards May 16, 2023 21.jpg

Pictured, from left, are: Wanda Sommers Wall-Synergy & Leadership Exchange executive director; Sheryl Reddig-CA School Board Member; Katie Rotz-CA Community Engagement and Communications Specialist; Melissa Mase-CA Elementary Principal; Erica Bentz-CA Middle School Principal; Kyle Schleife-CA Elementary Music Specialist; and Dr. Matt Hillmann-Northfield superintendent and MASA’s 2023 Superintendent of the Year. (Submitted photo)

Cologne Academy was one of eight honorees celebrated for excellence by Synergy & Leadership Exchange and Saint Mary’s University at the Character Recognition Awards luncheon on May 16. Honorees were recognized in five categories: Minnesota Ethical Leadership Award, Minnesota Promising Practices Award, Catholic Principal Award, Minnesota School of Character and Champion of Character. Cologne Academy received a Minnesota Promising Practices Award for “College Shirts & Chants.” Promising Practices are unique and successful practices that promote character development in Pre-K–grade 12 students.

Cologne Academy’s “College Shirts & Chants” is a practice where all scholars and staff receive a new college t-shirt every year with a different color for each grade, a different college name for each classroom, and Cologne Academy’s logo on the back. The t-shirts are worn on special days and every classroom in grades K–4 has a college chant that encourages positive character traits that they stand up and say during the all-school assemblies. The practice fosters a scholarly spirit and is a visual and verbal reminder of being part of a larger community.

