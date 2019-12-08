Coldwell Banker Burnet is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new Waconia office located at 121 W. Main Street, Waconia. Last Tuesday, Nov. 19, local company president Matt Baker, several affiliated agents and staff, and Waconia Chamber of Commerce ambassadors celebrated the opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
“We are thrilled to expand our footprint into a market where we saw great demand,” said Baker. “We’re looking forward to continue providing top-quality real estate services to clients in the area and surrounding communities.”
The brand-new facility was created in order to provide a more efficient environment that better meets the needs of the company’s affiliated agents and allows them a place where they can do their prospecting, meet clients, handle paperwork and collaborate with other affiliated agents in the office. Currently, eight local real estate experts are working out of the Waconia branch.
Waconia resident and real estate veteran Dave Philp — who has served his clients out of the Chaska and Minnetonka offices — will now also be able to serve them from the Waconia branch. “I have seen a lot of growth in the area and I’m very excited for Coldwell Banker to have a presence in this vibrant community,” he said.
Sally Scrimgeour, affiliated agent previously serving out of the company’s Eden Prairie office added, “I’m honored to be affiliated with a company that recognizes the needs of its agents and works to fulfill a need in areas where our clients would benefit most.”
For additional information or to get in touch with a local real estate professional call (952) 474-2525.
Coldwell Banker Burnet
Coldwell Banker Burnet, a leading residential real estate brokerage headquartered in Edina, Minnesota operates 24 offices with approximately 1,800 independent agents serving Minnesota and Western Wisconsin. Coldwell Banker Burnet is part of NRT LLC, the nation’s largest residential real estate brokerage company in sales volume. For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.
