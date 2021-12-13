With plans and funding in place for improvements to Highway 212 all the way out to Norwood Young America attention now turns to Highway 5, another major local transportation corridor.
Regional advocacy group the Southwest Corridor Transportation Coalition (SWCTC) held its latest meeting in Waconia on Friday, Dec. 3, with a focus on plans and funding for improvements to Highway 5.
With the growth and popularity of the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, now getting 500,000 visitors a year on average, a long-term Arboretum Area Transportation Plan has been developed to relieve traffic congestion and safety concerns there and at other points along Highway 5.
Carver County Engineer Lyndon Robjent shared updates on the plan and funding needs with SWCTC members and partners at the meeting.
One portion of the plan calls for Highway 5 improvements from Minnewashta Parkway/Bavaria Road to Rolling Acres Road in Victoria with a new Arboretum entrance matching up to the parkway. That work is tentatively targeted for 2025.
Another involves what is called the County Highway 18 Community Connection, a proposed project to upgrade a 2-mile section of gravel road called 82nd Street, located south of the Arboretum off Highway 41, to a two-lane county highway with a regional trail plus a second entrance to the botanical garden and research center.
In addition to providing another connection to the Arboretum, the improvement would create what proponents call a much-needed east-west connection in that high-growth area. It could divert at least 5,000 vehicles a day from Highway 5 by enabling local traffic to travel local routes, instead of the highway, to access jobs, schools and businesses.
The Arboretum Bee and Pollinator and Discovery Center was a stop on Minnesota State House and Senate capital bonding tours in October to share information as the county seeks $10 million in bonding for the $23 million estimated project cost. The county has committed $13 million in local funding through its highway sales tax.
Other proposed Highway 5 projects include a new road/bridge crossing at the Lake Minnewashta wetlands area past the Arboretum and possible improvements near Waconia at County Road 92/Laketown Parkway and through the city.
The complete package of projects represents about a $200 million investment proposed over 20 years, according to Robjent. Ideally the projects would be consolidated and completed together to avoid repeated community impacts, but that would require a push for more funding, he told the SWCTC group – upwards of $158 million still needed, possibly split between the county and state and federal sources.
Roads and bridges have been getting greater funding attention lately, Robjent noted, and with the recently passed federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, more appropriations are anticipated – possibly $6.5 billion to the state of Minnesota, $4.5 billion for roads and highways.
Funding is likely to come through existing mechanisms and grant programs, so SWCTC leaders encouraged participation at an upcoming workshop Dec. 16 to hear from Minnesota Department of Transportation leadership about new funding and policies. The SWCTC also has requested to be involved with MnDOT in an update of the Minnesota State Highway Investment Plan (MnSHIP) which outlines anticipated funding and priorities for the next 20 years.
Meanwhile, as reported last week, work is progressing ahead of schedule on Highway 212 construction, with the Carver to Cologne segment expected to be completed in 2022 and on to Norwood Young America in 2024-2025.
And as a footnote to the Arboretum transportation discussion, earlier this fall a celebration was held for the recently constructed Arboretum/Highway 5 Regional Trail Connection. That trail segment has been under construction since the summer of 2020 and is now officially complete and open for use, connecting trail users with over 100 miles of local trails and key park and trail linkages to the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail and Carver Park Reserve.
