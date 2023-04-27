The Southwest Corridor Transportation Coalition (SWCTC) held its annual meeting on Friday, April 14 in Waconia.
The regional road advocacy group elected its board of directors for 2023-2025 and heard updates on transportation projects, funding, and legislation at the meeting. That comes as the Minnesota Legislature approaches the final month of the current session.
Highway 212 improvements have been before legislative leaders repeatedly over the past dozen years or more, and Lyndon Robjent, Carver County director of Public Works, reported that project is now fully funded with a four-lane upgrade from Cologne to Norwood Young America slated to begin next year.
Detailed design work is occurring this year with bids expected to open in May 2024 and construction to start in July of that year. Project planners may consider moving from bituminous to concrete for the newest section of roadway, Robjent said. Concrete is more durable, but also more expensive and will not be used if it poses a construction delay, he indicated.
The state recently directed another $9 million to the $75 million Highway 212 project, which means the county could steer part of its Highway 212 road tax funding portion to Highway 5 improvements, Robjent said. As reported previously, Highway 5 is the current focus for the SWCTC and local leaders, and Robjent indicated that it is gaining “a lot of momentum.”
Road advocates are looking to secure $120 million to carry out the proposed projects which include widening Highway 5 past the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, a bridge crossing over the Lake Minnewashta wetlands along the highway corridor, also other improvements from Highway 41 to 78th Street in Victoria.
Meanwhile, Waconia also has eyes on funding and a proposed project for Highway 5 through the city from Olive Street to Main Street that includes new surfacing, turn lanes and frontage road. The segment west of Olive had earlier been turned into a wider divided highway. Some $7 million has been secured in funding for the latest project; a total of $21 million is needed, according to City Administrator Shane Fineran. That project is proposed for 2026.
Transportation advocates – in fact, almost every special interest – have had their eyes this legislative session on the state’s $17.5 billion surplus, and House and Senate transportation committees have heard several funding bills, reported Margaret Donahoe, executive director of the Minnesota Transportation Alliance.
Capital investment and tax committees also are debating transportation-related legislation.
Donahoe said legislative observers expect transportation will receive about $1 billion of the state’s surplus, but noted that is one-time money, not continuous funding in terms of supporting transportation planning and meeting ongoing transportation needs.
Some SWCTC members last Friday expressed frustration with the transportation funding process and “local government taking care of state roads.”
From that perspective, Donahoe noted there also have been hearings on changing the highway selection process and transportation-related fees, such as motor vehicle registration taxes, driver license fees, and auto sales taxes. Legislators also are discussing ways to secure transportation funding from electric vehicle users, who do not pay gas taxes.
Other legislation is being debated that Robjent called “disturbing” for transportation projects, such as a proposal that would evaluate projects based on greenhouse gas assessments and mitigation.
Donahoe encouraged SWCTC members to continue to reach out to legislators on transportation and said, “We will see what happens at the end of the session in May.”
