Southwest Corridor Transportation Coalition members are pictured at the groundbreaking ceremony for work on Hwy. 212 in May 2021. (Patriot file photo)

The new section of Highway 212 from Carver to Cologne is complete, but the road doesn’t end there for the Southwest Corridor Transportation Coalition.

SWCTC has been advocating for transportation improvements in this region for many years and their next focus is the second phase of Hwy. 212 to Norwood Young America, plus a package of improvements to the Highway 5 corridor west of Highway 41.

