The new section of Highway 212 from Carver to Cologne is complete, but the road doesn’t end there for the Southwest Corridor Transportation Coalition.
SWCTC has been advocating for transportation improvements in this region for many years and their next focus is the second phase of Hwy. 212 to Norwood Young America, plus a package of improvements to the Highway 5 corridor west of Highway 41.
Advocacy group members met last Friday at Waconia City Hall, where they heard a project status report from Lyndon Robjent, Carver County director of Public Works, and an overview of the transportation funding climate from Margaret Donahoe, executive director of the Minnesota Transportation Alliance.
Most funding for the next phase of Highway 212 improvements from Cologne to NYA has been secured and design is underway, according to Robjent; however, project planners are still pursing an additional $6 million to support proposed improvements at the Highway 212 and 51 intersection. That project is known as the Bongards interchange, a proposed overpass to improve safety and accommodate freight traffic to and from the creamery.
Later this month, road advocates will be applying for funding through Minnesota’s Corridors of Commerce program, which was created in 2013 to foster economic growth for the state through construction jobs and a commerce-supportive network of transportation corridors.
There are multiple channels out there for transportation funding, Robjent outlined. Among them: other Minnesota Department of Transportation funding and state bonding; regional appropriations; federal programs and congressional funding; motor vehicle and gas tax dollars; and local county and community funds.
Road advocates are looking to tap into many of those to cobble together more than $100 million to carry out the proposed Hwy. 5 projects.
From Waconia’s perspective, $7 million already has been secured for improvements to Hwy. 5 through the city, including new surfacing, turn lanes and frontage road. That project is proposed for 2026.
Other proposed improvements include widening Highway 5 past the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum tied to the Arboretum’s own plans to improve roadway access to the popular grounds. Among the proposed projects include a bridge crossing over Lake Minnewashta wetlands along the highway corridor, also improvements at Minnewashta Parkway and Rolling Acres Road, the new entrance proposed for the Arboretum. Additional improvements are planned through Victoria, including a roundabout at County Road 11 toward the Carver Park Reserve entrance and also west at County Road 92/Laketown Parkway.
Most of the projects are projected in the 2026-2027 timeframe, but any of the projects could be accelerated with the right support, Robjent said, and the hope is that they all can be completed at once to minimize traffic disruption.
How that shapes up is speculative with the complexion of Congress and the Minnesota Legislature changing as a result of the 2022 mid-term elections, Donahoe explained. That will require continued advocacy as well as education for new lawmakers, she said.
The state legislature failed last session to address Minnesota’s $9 million budget surplus and 2022 funding requests. That surplus is projected to grow, with the latest state budget forecast due out next month, and advocates for all sorts of interests, including transportation, education, human services and tax relief, are expected to be back before lawmakers as a new legislative session begins in January.
Transportation Day at the state capitol is scheduled for March 1, 2023.
