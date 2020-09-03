Jill Flood and the staff at Clearwater Clothing have been outfitting women and helping hapless husbands select gifts for more than a quarter century.
Now she is getting out of the clothing business. A going-out-of-business sale began Aug. 17 and will continue until her fall line of clothing is gone. There’s no official store closing date set, but she expects it certainly will be before Thanksgiving.
So, this will be the first holiday season since 1994 that Flood won’t be working through the holiday shopping chaos, and the first time since she was in high school that she won’t have a hand in the fashion world.
Flood, a member of the Yetzer family, said she thinks she was born with “retail in her blood.”
She worked at the Village ‘N’ Me clothing store in high school, was a textiles and management major in college, and was employed at places like The Limited and Eddie Bauer before opening her own store.
That came after the Village closed and a niche for another clothing in town opened. Flood said she couldn’t find the right space for her store and credits her uncle Will Yetzer for helping her build it – a new spot at 132 South Olive Street with extra space for rental to help support the clothing business. Flood still has her uncle’s old desk in her office, an heirloom she will be taking with her when the store closes.
It was been an “awesome space and a rewarding business,” she says, and now another party has signed a lease to start a new business in the Clearwater Clothing location. There has been no announcement yet what the new business will be. “I have thought about this for a while and when I was approached, I said you can have my space,” Flood said. “After 26 years I need a new adventure.”
Her store closing announcement though saddened customers, which includes a strong customer base, Flood says, that extends from Waconia, to New Ulm and New Prague, to Hutchinson, and the Mound area.
Some came into the store asking what they could do to keep her open, one customer sent flowers and a thank-you note for making her feel welcome in town, and she received a text from a husband who said her store closing announcement “made my wife cry.”
No reason to cry, Flood said. The clothing store was a good business when her children were younger – she even had a line of kids clothing once – and now that they are older “it’s time to do something else.”
Flood was tempted to close the store once before in 2004 when a basement fire gutted the building. The fire and smoke damage forced her out of business for over three months, but she rebuilt and reopened, and has succeeded through multiple fashion trends, changes in buying habits, big-box retailers and online shopping, and changing financial conditions and marketing/advertising forms.
Flood calls her clothing “classic with a twist.” She never strayed too far out on the fashion edge, and says, “I know what my customers will wear” – although she admits to pushing her customers fashion sense on occasion.
Now, with fall approaching, is her favorite fashion time of year with its warm feel and vibrant colors.
“Here in Minnesota, we wear fall and winter clothes for six months out of the year,” Flood says, so it’s also the most popular season for the store.
And now, after years of visiting fashion markets and working with clothing designers, this will be her last fashion season.
Flood knows she has been in the business a long time when she sees kids who shopped with their mothers now coming into the store as adults to purchase clothing or a gift card for mom. She also cherishes the friendships she has made through the store.
“They have been more like family than customers,” Flood said, “and I am grateful to the community for 26 wonderful years.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.