Pheasants Forever recently removed over 1.5 miles of fence and fence posts on their recently acquired land near Tiger Lake, which they plan to fully restore and make public.
It’s a long process.
On that same property, they have already removed an entire farm site. They took down the house. They took down the barn. They took down the out-buildings.
Later this year, the fields will be seeded with native grasses and forbs.
The work is hard, but that’s Pheasants Forever’s mission – they create wildlife habitat.
John Wartman, spokesperson for the project, says, “The 100-acre tract that we cleaned up on Saturday is adjacent to 500 acres of the Tiger Lake wildlife complex. Now that most of the work is done... This will further enhance public access for hunters, bird watching, and nature enjoyment. The property is also vitally important to pollinator habitat.”
Wartman further adds that sometimes acquiring a property can take years, by the time Pheasants Forever can come up with the funds. Then, he says, “Once acquired, it’s still 2-4 years to fully restore.”
For habitat restoration to occur at all, lots of people need to lend helping hands. Pheasants Forever partners with the Hamburg Hunting and Fishing Club, Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council, North American Wetlands Conservation Act, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
All the effort – physical, administrative, or otherwise – is worth it. Wartman says, “The upland hunting is good early in the season and late. You can access the lake from any angle to hunt or view all the waterfowl. Visitors have a fantastic opportunity to view a large variety of birds and wildlife along with simply enjoying nature.”
He also thinks there might be a morel mushroom or two along the shoreline, if you look hard enough.
