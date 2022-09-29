Everyone thinks their high school class is the best, right? But you can’t deny the accomplishments of the Waconia Class of 1970. That class was supposed to have had their 50th reunion in 2020, but the pandemic disrupted that.
The class finally gathered Sept. 23-24 for a full weekend of activities with classmates coming from all around the country.
Reunion organizer Dave Elling – and class “Spring Fling” king, we might add, points out that many of his classmates are very accomplished and he shared some yearbook highlights in advance of the festivities.
Mike Braun – His mom was the secretary for principal Brook Peterson – yes, that Brook Peterson, the one the park in Waconia is named after. Braun was class president, the star of plays, and went on to become a professor active in the arts.
Pat Wagener – His 60-yard QB sneak touchdown was a big play as Waconia beat Chaska for the Little Brown Jug that year by a 16-0 score. Now age 70, Wagener still plays competitive three-on-three basketball, Elling says.
When it came to sports, Michael Zamyslowski was usually the last guy picked for teams, Elling said, but he ended up making the ESPN television sports highlight reel in golf when he scored two holes-in-one in the same round.
“We also have a lot of super classmates who gave back in the community and the world,” Elling added.
One of them is Rickard Holtemier, who “was the brains in the class,” a master chess player and debate team member, who went on to devise a computer system used by several large companies.
Or Marc Noerenberg, who speaks on behalf of Alcoholics Anonymous Minnesota. Also, Barb Ingalls of author Laura Ingalls Wilder family lineage, who helped Native American women. Or Jon Thom, a Habitat for Humanity leader in Phoenix, Ariz. There were also Sunday School teachers, educators and other volunteers from the Class of 1970.
Then there was Marianne Notermann, who worked with HIV/AIDS victims as that epidemic surfaced in the 1980s before succumbing to the disease herself.
Seventeen classmates have died from the Class of 1970 that originally numbered 117. They will be recognized in memoriam at the reunion. Eight classmate couples married and six are still together.
Elling said he and other organizers “had a blast” planning the reunion and learning what their classmates have been doing over the years.
The reunion began Friday with a golf outing at Shadowbrooke Golf Course near Lester Prairie. On Saturday morning, the class toured the old high school, now Bayview Elementary, before catching up in the afternoon at the Joe and Debbie Kelzer farm south of Mayer.
