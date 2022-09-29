Class of 1970 yearbook page 1.jpg

The 1970 Waconia High School yearbook.

Everyone thinks their high school class is the best, right? But you can’t deny the accomplishments of the Waconia Class of 1970. That class was supposed to have had their 50th reunion in 2020, but the pandemic disrupted that.

The class finally gathered Sept. 23-24 for a full weekend of activities with classmates coming from all around the country.

