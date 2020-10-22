Waconia, MN (55387)

Today

A mixture of winter precipitation this morning. Then snow mixing with rain at times this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.