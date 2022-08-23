The window to file for candidacy in the November township, city and school district races closed on Aug. 16, meaning that the candidate slate for those elections is now set for the November General Election on Nov. 8.

The only township race that is unopposed is the race for Hollywood Township Supervisor B, with both Ronald Kassulker and Jeff Neaton each seeking the post. Notably, no candidates filed in any of the races in Hancock Township (supervisor A and clerk) nor Waconia Township (supervisor B and C, and treasurer).

