The window to file for candidacy in the November township, city and school district races closed on Aug. 16, meaning that the candidate slate for those elections is now set for the November General Election on Nov. 8.
The only township race that is unopposed is the race for Hollywood Township Supervisor B, with both Ronald Kassulker and Jeff Neaton each seeking the post. Notably, no candidates filed in any of the races in Hancock Township (supervisor A and clerk) nor Waconia Township (supervisor B and C, and treasurer).
Following is a brief look at who as filed for election in city and school district races:
WACONIA
In Waconia, a trio of candidates have filed to replace current mayor Kent Bloudek, who is not seeking re-election. Current city council members Peter Leo and Nicole Waldron along with Tim Liftin are vying for the post. In the city council race, candidates Nick Gleason, Jeff Grengs and Joseph Polunc are each seeking one of the two open seats.
WACONIA SCHOOLS
The Waconia school board has four open seats, with 8 candidates seeking election. No incumbents are seeking re-election this year. The eight candidates are: Chad Almjeld, Kelly Amott, Jesse Bergstrom, Tyler Gangestad, Melanie Hagen, Kimberly Kelzer-Breeden, Steve Minor and Katherine Sodey.
COLOGNE
In Cologne, incumbent mayor Matt Lein and incumbent council members Rachel Lenzen and Carol Szaroletta are all running unopposed.
HAMBURG
In Hamburg, incumbent mayor Christopher Lund will face former city council member Richard Odoms in November. On the city council side, there are two open seats. Incumbent Eric Poppler is looking to be re-elected, while Richard Malz, Mitch Polzin, Kevin Subart and Anthony Van Haften are all seeking to claim one of the two open seats.
MAYER
In Mayer, incumbent mayor Mike Dodge is running unopposed. In the city council race, only one candidate – Derek Eley – filed to fill one of the two open seats.
NEW GERMANY
Incumbent New Germany mayor Steve Van Lith is running unopposed, as are incumbent council members Kevin Grove and Tom Mielke.
NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA
In NYA, incumbent mayor Carol Lagergren is running unopposed in November. There are two open spots on the city council, with incumbents Craig Heher and Charlie Storms facing off against Brooke M. Allen for the posts.
CENTRAL SCHOOLS
There are three open Central school board seats on the November ballot, with no incumbents seeking re-election. Josh Kroells, Emily Perlbachs and Connor Russell Smith are all running unopposed.
WATERTOWN
Michael Walters is seeking the open mayoral seat in Watertown and is running unopposed. Wesley Christ, Fred McGuire and Kay Thul are all seeking to fill one of the two city council seats on the ballot.
WATERTOWN-MAYER SCHOOLS
Watertown-Mayer has both a regular and special election on the ballot for November. For the regular race, three seats are on the ballot - incumbent Hunter Feldt is looking to retain his seat; while Jeffrey Onell, Erika Schulz and James Walz are all seeking election. In the special election, Lisa Neaton is running unopposed.
