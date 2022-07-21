The city of Waconia maintains acres of turf in public parks, open space and rights-of-way throughout the community. Now the city is converting some of that turf to more native landscape through the Carver County Water Management Organization’s “turf to native” program.
Waconia recently received grants to support a conversion of five locations to native: a steep slope at Cedar Point Park along Lake Waconia; two locations near Public Services facilities on East 10th Street; open space and lift station at Interlaken Court; and a steep slope in the Interlaken Development near Stone Gate and the Highway 10 underpass.
Other locations in the city also have been converted from turf in recent years and there is another native planting initiative under way at Lake Waconia Regional Park.
Converting turf to native has several advantages, according to public works and county water management officials. Among them: it reduces staffing costs and emissions from equipment to maintain the turf; establishes plantings more suitable to bees and other pollinators; and provides greater groundwater and surface water protection by absorbing runoff, plus avoids some water use for irrigation.
The Carver County Soil & Water Conservation District also has programs like it in place to protect land and water resources
The programs work by first eradicating existing turf with herbicides or by burning, according to Tim Sundby, county water resources program analyst. The site then is seeded with a mix of native grasses, prairie clover, and flowering plants like butterfly weed, blazing star, asters and coreopsis to name a few – some 15-25 species in all.
Some species emerge quickly to protect slopes, others can take up to three years to get established, Sundby said.
The current grant program includes three years of programmed installation and maintenance through Prairie Restorations, which the city also utilizes for other native management areas.
Native turf isn’t maintenance-free, Sundby notes. Native planting sites should be mowed at least a couple times each year and spot treated in the first 2-3 years to control invasives and competing species, then burned every 3-5 years to suppress undesirable perennial grasses and woody vegetation.
Even at that, it’s far less maintenance than regular mowing, Sundby stresses, plus there are the additional benefits to nature. And he notes that Waconia is one of the leading communities when it comes to actions like stormwater reuse and programs to protect and preserve land and water resources.
