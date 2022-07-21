The City of Watertown is living up to its name in 2022. Three goals the city’s leadership laid out for the year include moving forward on plans for a new wastewater treatment facility, a new water tower, and the Mullen Site Restoration.
Residents can currently see construction progress on the new wastewater facility. The city council recently approved a site for the new water tower. The Mullen Site Restoration, which includes a combination of prairie, forest, wetland, and riparian restorations, all aimed at protecting the Crow River, was delayed because of high water levels in the spring but is expected to get underway yet this summer.
Can you imagine what you would do with $21million? In March, the city approved Gridor Construction’s bid of $21 million to build Watertown’s new wastewater plant, and Gridor began construction within weeks of being approved.
According to Watertown City Administrator Jake Foster, “Gridor’s crews have completed a significant amount of the excavation, concrete pours, and rebar installation. The project is still on track to be completed by April 2024.” With ancillary costs figured in, the price tag for the new wastewater treatment facility will reach twenty-three million.
In January, Watertown City Council held a community open house at which people could voice their opinions about the location of a new water tower. After hearing concerned parties’ testimonies—and a lot of “watered down” discussion—the city approved a site for the new tower at the council meeting on June 14. According to Foster, they selected “privately held land adjacent to the Speedway gas station just south of County Road 20. Staff is negotiating with the property owner and adjacent businesses as part of the development of the plans and specifications.”
In comparison to the wastewater facility and the water tower, the details of the Mullen Site Restoration get a little more murky. The idea is to take two years, use a $400,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, have the city kick in another $40,000, and restore undevelopable land along the Crow River to its natural condition. Ultimately, the goal is to protect the river, and restoration of nearby prairie, forest, and wetlands will achieve that end by filtering out contaminants by the time they reach the river.
Some of the land falls into a FEMA-protected floodplain, and there’s not much else that can be done with it other than restoring it. Still, some negotiations remain unsettled, mainly between the city and the owners of the ear-marked land.
Foster says, “For the city to close on these properties, an appraisal and appraisal review need to be completed. In order for the appraisal to be scheduled, the city’s engineering consultants need to update legal descriptions and surveys.
The high river levels early in the spring and summer prevented our engineers from completing the necessary field work to update that information, so the appraisal has been delayed.
However, as the river levels lowered, the engineers were able to complete that field work. We are optimistic that the appraisal and appraisal review will be scheduled and completed by late summer for a fall closing on the properties. If the city is able to complete the purchase of the land, the city’s engineering consultants would likely begin some of the plantings yet this fall.”
