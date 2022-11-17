Trending Upward racks on wheels made moving easier.jpg

Trending Upward Thrift Shoppe has moved from its former location on Depot Drive to its new home at 141 West First Street in downtown Waconia. (Submitted photo)

Trending Upward Thrift Shoppe is heading down – downtown that is.

The thrift shop recently relocated from 141 Depot Drive just south of Highway 5 to 141 West First Street in the downtown district

