Trending Upward Thrift Shoppe is heading down – downtown that is.
The thrift shop recently relocated from 141 Depot Drive just south of Highway 5 to 141 West First Street in the downtown district
The move is one piece of a shuffling act that includes the thrift shop, a dental practice and two local churches. And it should benefit all parties involved, according to Brianna Roth (Sullivan), Trending Upward store manager.
The thrift shop is a non-profit ministry of Promise Church, launched in 2013, and has been operating out of the church building. The shop is popular, but presented a continual challenge for church leaders and members when it came to setup for weekly services.
When the church received an offer to purchase the building from Kruckman Family Dentistry, it opened up promising opportunities for Promise and Trending Upward.
With proceeds from the building sale, Promise Church will purchase the Freshwater Church building at 138 West First St., the former Dueber’s variety store. Freshwater has plans to move from that building into a brand-new church home on land it has purchased between Waconia and St. Bonifacius. Promise Church will relocate to space at Parkside Church for now until Freshwater is prepared to make its move.
Meanwhile, Trending Upward has secured its own dedicated location across street. The 141 West First building was formerly occupied by Waconia Center for Dance Arts. It has ample space for the Trending Upward store and warehouse space for donations, Roth said.
Because of the nature of the church/store operation, Trending Upward has been kind of a thrift shop on wheels, with a lot of its merchandise mounted on rolling racks. That made for a quick transition to the new location, according to Roth.
The store was closed for a just a few days in late October for packing and other preparations, and reopened in its new space Oct. 27.
While not intentional, the downtown Trending Upward shop could help fill a void left when Once Again Thrift Shoppe had to close its doors at the old Legion building a few blocks away on Olive Street which was sold to an apartment developer.
Sullivan said Tending Upward previously had some crossover traffic from those clients and has already seen a considerable amount of walk-in traffic at its downtown location, just up from city hall, the library and the senior housing complex.
The move also reflects a refresh of a block of First Street with a new restaurant going in to the VFW building next door
In addition, being downtown will enable the store to become more involved with promotional events like D.E.A.R. last Saturday and Nickle Dickle Day, Roth said. With the holiday season approaching, she adds that shoppers could see a pop-up Christmas store coming to the thrift shop soon.
