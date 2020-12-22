You might have seen this image in a magazine, on a greeting card, a towel, a doormat, an ornament, any number of other items, or a Hallmark Christmas movie: A red pickup truck with a Christmas tree in the back.
You might see it in Waconia too.
The red truck that’s making its way around town this time of year is owned by Chuck and Teresa Schmidt. They are not on their way home from a Christmas tree lot and they’re not lost. Their red truck is a mobile Christmas greeting for everyone who sees it, and they have been carting a decorated tree in the bed for four Christmases now.
“Several years ago, we were at the Christmas lighting event in City Square Park, and made the statement that it looked like a Hallmark movie right here in Waconia. So, the connection was made,” Schmidt said.
The Schmidts have had little red pickups (Ford Rangers) for over 20 years, four different trucks, always the same red color.
“Four years ago, we decided to make our red pickup a Christmas truck, and it seems to expand each year,” Schmidt said.
The first year was rather simple, a tree in the box with a sandbag to hold the front, a two-by-four to prop up the top of the tree at the back, and bungee cords to hold it steady.
“Several strings of battery-operated lights on a timer and we were good,” Schmidt said. “We found out rather quickly though that the light strings have to be wired onto the tree branches about every foot or so to prevent the wind from blowing them off the tree as we drive on the highway. Trial-and-error was the teacher.”
The Schmidts received such positive reactions from people with smiles, waves and horn honking, that they continued doing it each year.
And each year they try to make the Christmas truck better.
Last year they added boards on the sides of the truck to give it a more nostalgic look. They also got magnetic signs for the doors, an oval saying Merry Christmas outlined with holly. This year, they built a platform in the truck box to raise the tree up higher for better display. They also added an electric inverter so they could put household lights on the tree with an on/off switch inside the truck.
“This makes the lights much brighter than the battery-operated ones from the past few years,” Schmidt said.
The truck is the vehicle Schmidt drove to work every day until he retired last year. The Christmas tree goes in the bed the day after Thanksgiving, never in the house. The tree is just for the truck and remains there until New Years. The Schmidts have other Christmas trees in their home.
“We always have the truck detailed and polished so it is clean and shiny before we mount the tree,” Schmidt said. “We use the truck regularly so we’re around town every day.”
“We also have a car, but between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, we use the truck almost exclusively because of the smiles we see while driving it, especially in the evening when the lights are more visible,” he adds. “We really need those smiles this year.”
