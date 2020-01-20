The start of another Waconia Show Choir season started fast and furious last week with the annual kickoff shows and fundraiser Jan. 6 and the first competition Saturday, Jan. 11.
“Premiere Night” is the new name of what was traditionally the annual Spaghetti Dinner – this year featuring hot bowls of chili and hot debut performances for Power Company, The Current, Shockwave and The Pulse.
The change in name and date did not deter family, friends and supporters from taking advantage of an awesome night, with an audience of over 1,000 people attending over three performances. This dinner is an opportunity for the Waconia Family of Show Choirs to debut their new shows for the competitive season and raise funds for Waconia Choirs, led by Director Aaron Olson.
Choir kids had little time to rest after the opening night event before they boarded buses to head to the Midwest Cup in Lincoln, Neb., that weekend.
There they competed against a strong field of Nebraska programs, and walked away with awards for 2nd place for The Current and 1st Runner up and Best Choreography for Power Company. Here is the remaining 2020 schedule:
• Jan. 18 – “Rock the Rock” in Milton, Wisc.
• Jan. 25 – La Crosse Central Grand River Show Choir Spectacular
• Feb.. 1 - “Bloomington Gold” in Bloomington, Minn.
• Feb. 8 – “Logan Showcase 2020” in La Crosse, Wisc.
• Feb. 15 – “Star Power 2020” at Waconia High School
• Feb. 21-22 – Waconia Show Choir Spectacular
