It was a grown-up egg hunt and the first fling of spring April 2 as the Waconia Chamber of Commerce and local participating businesses staged their annual Shop Hop.
Although conditions were a little less than spring-like, the Easter Bunny was there. Also, Easter wannabes, like Easter llamas from Carlson’s Loveable Llamas, and Easter pet photos at Paws Inn. Participating businesses also had Easter eggs filled with prizes along with special promotions.
In just over a week, it’s the Community Expo on Saturday April 9, preceded by a Career Exploration Fair for students on Friday, April 8. Both events are at Waconia High School.
The Expo will feature a variety of demonstrations and activities from local businesses and organizations from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.
The Career Fair is intended to showcase job opportunities for local students and create potential hiring opportunities for local businesses, many of which have been challenged by the wide labor shortage.
And this week, promotional billboards went up outside of Waconia on Highway 5 welcoming visitors to Waconia. Last Monday, at the Waconia City Council meeting, Chamber president Christine Fenner talked about the value of tourism to Waconia and shared a heads-up about the new billboards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.